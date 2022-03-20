3 things we clearly learnt about Sheffield United after their 2-0 win v Barnsley

Sheffield United’s play-off challenge kept going along nicely this weekend.

The Blades were comfortable 2-0 winners against relegation threatened Barnsley.

Second half goals courtesy of Sander Berge and Morgan Gibbs-White gave United a much needed three points.

Paul Heckingbottom’s side went into Saturday’s game with only one league win from their last five games.

That form saw the team slip outside the play-off places.

But their victory over the Tykes has put them back into the top six places with 61 points from 38 games.

There are teams below United who have games in hand, but there are now only eight games left for the Blades to maintain that top six berth.

Here are three things we learned from United’s win this weekend…

Defensively solid

There were concerns about the United defence following the 4-1 battering the side received at the hands of Coventry City.

But two clean sheets in a row now make it clear that this was a one-off poor showing for an otherwise very strong defence.

United will need to keep that record up over the next eight games to help their play-off challenge.

While Barnsley are not the most formidable opponent given their league position, it would be very easy to have a slip up against a team fighting relegation.

However, United kept Barnsley fairly quiet over the course of the 90 minutes for a relatively comfortable three points.

Spreading the goals well

Berge and Gibbs-White contributed the goals this weekend, but the team have spread the goals out well.

Berge now has three goals in four games, which is an impressive run, with Gibbs-White having two from four.

But Billy Sharp is the team’s lynchpin and it would be very easy to rely on him to bang in the goals.

Jack Robinson has also chipped in in recent weeks and it is important to have a wide variety of sources for goals when challenging this high up the table.

This will stand to them in the remaining eight games as there will be more players who can unlock a game with a single moment compared to their rivals.

Play-off fight is still on

This play-off battle is far from over for the Blades.

A week of poor results was not what the team needed as they started losing ground on the teams around them in the table.

But getting back to winning ways ahead of the international break will be a big confidence boost for the remainder of the season.

The team will need to be in their best form to ensure a top six finish.