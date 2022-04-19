3 things we clearly learnt about Sheffield United after their 1-1 draw with Bristol City

Sheffield United managed to keep hold of sixth spot in the Championship standings as a result of their 1-1 draw with Bristol City yesterday evening.

The Robins took the lead in the 49th minute before Morgan Gibbs-White restored parity on the hour mark.

Still within the play-offs, the Blades are just four points above Coventry City in 11th and are in store for a tense finale as the season nears its concluding stages.

Here, we take a look at things we clearly learnt about the Blades during their 1-1 draw with Bristol City…

Morgan Gibbs-White continues to show importance

Morgan Gibbs-White has emerged as the Blades’ talisman throughout this campaign so far, scoring and creating at will it would appear.

The Wolves loanee has thoroughly impressed the Bramall Lane faithful, with his influence playing an integral role in the club’s push for a top-six spot.

The 22-year-old was at the centre of anything positive that the away side put together yesterday evening, netting the equaliser too.

Gibbs-White’s form will be crucial in what remains and he could play a massive role in the play-offs, should they keep hold of their place.

Midfield will be equally as vital

Sheffield United possess several combinations when it comes to the selection of their midfield three, but perhaps the most trusted trio is Sander Berge, John Fleck and Oliver Norwood.

Whilst there will be disappointment that they were unable to secure all three points, Blades fans will take positivity from the performances of the aforementioned trio.

They dominated the ball with slick and intelligent passing, with all three showing great tactical awareness and intelligence to dominate the middle of the park.

Just like Gibbs-White, the form of these three is likely to be vital to whether or not they see success.

Smiling in the face of adversity

Injuries are a common part of football, with many other Championship clubs missing a fair few key players due to injury.

However, it is difficult to pinpoint many, if any other clubs who have been as unfortunate as Sheffield United when it comes to player unavailability.

It is not just the sheer number of injuries that have occurred, it is the fact that they have seemingly occurred when the respective player was showing excellent form.

Yesterday showed that despite the number of players they have missing, they are able to still reach high levels of performance.