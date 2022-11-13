3 things we clearly learnt about Sheffield United after their 1-0 win v Cardiff City

George Baldock’s strike in the second half was enough to keep Sheffield United firmly in the promotion mix as they secured a 1-0 victory over Cardiff City.

Neither team were able to be successful in the final third during the early stages of the game, though it was the hosts that started brightest at the Cardiff City Stadium with Mark Harris potentially upset that he couldn’t get his attempt on target just before the half-hour mark and Callum Robinson also went close with a header shortly after.

And the hosts had another golden chance just before the interval – but they were unable to make the most of it and that allowed the visitors to go in level at half time.

United started the second half in much better shape though and were rewarded for that with George Baldock’s strike from a tight angle flying past Ryan Allsop to put them 1-0 up in the 64th minute – and that was enough for his side to win all three points in the end.

The Blades will be looking to rest and recharge their batteries during this World Cup break, with their work during the interval potentially key to their chances of winning promotion back to the Premier League at the second time of asking during the latter stages of this term.

Looking back though, we take a look at three things we learnt about Paul Heckingbottom’s side following their latest away clash with Mark Hudson’s men.

They desperately need this World Cup break

Jack Robinson was forced to make way for the Blades in the 14th minute after falling awkwardly following a header, summing up what has been an injury-impacted opening early stage of the campaign.

Ciaran Clark was able to come on and that’s not the worst option to have off the bench considering the amount of Premier League experience the Irishman has under his belt.

However, injuries aren’t just limited to this area with John Fleck, Oli McBurnie and Anel Ahmedhodzic all missing from the matchday squad ahead of this clash in the Welsh capital.

And that’s not even mentioning some of those that became unavailable before that including Sander Berge.

With these injuries in mind, it’s clear manager Heckingbottom needs this World Cup interval to get his squad back up to full health – and an investigation into their injury problems may not be the worst idea either.

The fact they had two goalkeepers on the bench just goes to show how deep their problems are at this point.

Norwood’s contributions could be vital

It may have gone unnoticed in the opening 45 – but some of the Northern Ireland international’s passes helped to create chances for the Blades.

And he even played a superb ball to Ben Osborn during the early stages of the second half, giving the ex-Nottingham Forest man a real chance to create a wonderful opportunity, though his side failed to make the most of this.

This isn’t mentioning his corner kicks, with some of his deliveries allowing United to get their heads on the ball, something that helped the away side to build some momentum in the early stages of the second half when they started to put their stamp on the game.

With the likes of Sander Berge, Tommy Doyle and John Fleck out of action, there was an extra responsibility on Oliver Norwood to be an attacking threat from midfield and in the end, he was one of their bright attacking sparks in the Welsh capital at times.

This was particularly noticeable with Billy Sharp and Iliman Ndiaye failing to make a huge impact up front for much of the game.

McAtee can be a real asset from the bench

The Manchester City loanee had a chance to score literally 30 seconds into the second half – but squandered it and with that – he did well not to let his head drop straight away.

Instead, his energy after that injected life into his side and that was needed following an underwhelming first half from the visitors, creating openings and claiming the assist for Baldock’s goal.

He was unlucky not to record another assist after that around the 80th-minute mark, with his through ball giving Osborn a golden chance to double United’s lead.

McAtee’s performance has to be commended because of his contributions – and you feel he was able to make such a big impact because his fresh legs were going up against the hosts’ tiring ones after their midweek game against Hull.

If he had started the game, you have to wonder whether he would have been as integral.