3 things we clearly learnt about Sheffield United after their 1-0 win over Huddersfield Town

Sheffield United returned to Championship action on Saturday with a 1-0 win over bottom side Huddersfield Town at Bramall Lane.

Billy Sharp’s 15th-minute strike sealed all three points for Paul Heckingbottom’s men against their Yorkshire rivals, with the 36-year-old netting his first goal of the campaign.

Huddersfield improved in the second half, but the hosts were able to hold on to consolidate their spot in the automatic promotion places.

Defeat for third-placed Blackburn Rovers means that the Blades are now five points clear in second and level on points with leaders Burnley ahead of the Clarets’ game at Queens Park Rangers on Sunday.

It was a fifth win in six games for United and they will be looking to maintain their good form when they travel to face Wigan Athletic at the DW Stadium on Monday night.

Here are three things we learnt about United after their latest win…

Strength in depth up front

The Blades are the second highest scorers in the division with 36 goals and players from all over the pitch have been contributing.

But until yesterday, Sharp had not got off the mark and considering the captain is usually the talisman up front, it highlights just how much the rest of the team have been stepping up to share the burden.

Sharp bagged 14 league goals last season, but has had an injury-disrupted campaign this time around. It speaks volumes how impressive United have been this season that his absence has hardly been noticed.

Iliman Ndiaye and Oli McBurnie both have nine goals each and have led the line superbly, but with Sharp now back fit and firing, he gives Heckingbottom another outstanding attacking option with his undoubted quality and prolific track record.

The manager will also be pleased with the partnerships between his strikers, with Ndiaye setting up Sharp’s winner against the Terriers. It was the 22-year-old’s third assist of the season, showing the forwards can link up and play provider when needed.

Defensive resilience

One of the main positives for Heckingbottom will be that his side kept another clean sheet.

While it was against a Huddersfield side who are the lowest scorers in the division, the Blades’ defensive organisation and resilience is clear.

It was United’s ninth clean sheet of the season, which has given them an incredibly solid platform upon which to build their promotion push. They have conceded the joint-fewest goals in the league along with Coventry City, having been breached just 19 times.

When they are not at their best in an attacking sense, they have proven the ability to grind out results and get over the line.

The need to finish the game

While United do have an outstanding defensive record, Heckingbottom will be frustrated that his side kept the Terriers in the game by only scoring the one goal.

The Blades do have plenty of attacking quality up front, but were not at their clinical best on Saturday.

They had 61% possession and 17 shots, but only four of those were on target. The visitors did not seriously threaten, but against a better side, leaving the game open in this way could have created a more nervous finish and invited more pressure.

There are far more positives than negatives for the Blades at the moment, but Heckingbottom will want his side to be a little more ruthless in front of goal and make the most of their territorial advantage.