3 things we clearly learnt about Sheffield United after their 1-0 defeat v Stoke

Paul Heckingbottom’s Sheffield United travelled to Stoke City this weekend for what turned out to be a game that lacked quality but saw the hosts come away victorious following a 77th minute goal that deflected off United’s John Egan and is credited as an own goal.

The Blades would’ve been hoping for a stronger result against 13th placed Stoke as they aim for a play-off spot at the end of the season but yesterday they weren’t up to it with both teams having just one shot on target.

The result leaves Sheffield United eighth in the league and one point away from the play-offs.

Here, we look at three things we learnt about Sheffield United following yesterday’s defeat.

They are missing Billy Sharp

Billy Sharp suffered an injury in his side’s game against Barnsley before the international break but was not fit enough to return to the squad for yesterday’s game.

Although he hasn’t scored in Sheffield United’s recent games, we know that Sharp is able to get in good positions throughout the game and help his side push forward.

Furthermore when Sharp isn’t available, there’s not a direct replacement for him on the bench meaning United have to slightly alter the way they play without him.

Yesterday’s game showed that United were not properly equipped for this game without their top scorer and consequently were unable to take anything from the game.

They struggle away from home

The away loss for Heckingbottom’s side yesterday means the Blades are now without an away win since 4th February.

In the same time frame, they haven’t lost at home showing their strength as a team when they are at home.

Thankfully for Heckingbottom’s side they only have two away games left this season but given they are battling for a play-off spot, these games could be vital and they can’t afford to only be able to perform at home.

Furthermore, if they are looking to go up and remain in the Premier League next year their form away from home simply has to improve otherwise they will not be able to stay in the top flight.

The battle for the play-offs is still on

Despite a disappointing result, Sheffield United still sit only a point away from the play-off positions meaning their fight to make it is not over yet.

They will have to be on the top of their game for the rest of the season especially as most teams around them have a game in hand.

However, with a number of home games coming up Paul Heckingbottom will be hoping the crowd will be able to push his side to get some results and if they can pick up some wins, they still have a great chance of making it to the play-offs.