3 things we clearly learnt about Sheffield United after their 1-0 defeat v Coventry City

Sheffield United‘s winless run since the international break extended to five games on Wednesday evening when they were defeated by, then, rock bottom Coventry City to a 1-0 scoreline.

The score does not tell the whole story given what was a very good performance against a team in a false position in the league table.

The Blades won the shot count 18-8 and had ten corners across the match compared to the Sky Blues’ four.

It was a moment of madness from Chris Basham in bringing down Viktor Gyokeres in the penalty area with a desperate lunge in the 87th minute, that ended up denying the Blades a point from a hardworking away performance.

Here, we have taken a look at three things we clearly learnt about Sheffield United after their 1-0 defeat at the CBS Arena…

Injury struggles continue

Rhys Norrington-Davies was substituted with a hamstring injury after just 11 minutes of action, being replaced by James McAtee.

The Welshman has been a reliable performer at left centre back and left wing back under Paul Heckingbottom, but the tactical switch was not too radical as James McAtee replaced the 23-year-old with Ben Osborn moving out to left wing back.

The Blades are gradually welcoming back some of their defensive options to full fitness, but Norrington-Davies will be a big miss if he faces an extended spell on the sidelines.

James McAtee is beginning to thrive

McAtee has struggled for regular minutes at times at the start of this season, but the Manchester City loanee is starting to show what he is capable of with consistency.

McAtee won 60% of his ground duels, completed one attempted dribble and created one chance.

The 20-year-old is clearly becoming more confident with the ball at his feet and combining with Iliman Ndiaye and the rest of the Blades’ exciting attacking threats will be a worrying prospect for opposition to contemplate as the season progresses.

McBurnie an asset in both boxes

Oli McBurnie came so close to giving the Blades a commanding 1-0 lead late on and was unfortunate to see his brilliantly struck half-volley rebound back off of the post, inches away from nestling in the bottom left corner.

The Scotsman was also hugely important in defending set pieces and put in an excellent shift for the team.

It is going to be very difficult for McBurnie to climb above Billy Sharp in the pecking order, when the latter is fully fit, but more displays like that will keep him high up in Heckingbottom’s estimation.