3 things we clearly learnt about Sheffield United after their 1-0 defeat to Rotherham

Sheffield United fell to their first defeat in four games as they lost to 1-0 Rotherham on Tuesday night.

It was a disappointing evening for the Blades after a superb performance against Burnley at the weekend.

Heckingbottom’s side failed to build on it though as Rotherham earnt their first win at Bramall Lane in 42 years.

Ben Wiles scored the decisive goal in the first half after Chiedozie Ogbene broke into the box and found the Millers captain unmarked to place his shot home.

Enda Stevens did have the ball in the back of the net before the break as the Blades searched for a leveller, but his effort was ruled out for offside.

Sheffield United came out strong in the second half with Oli McBurnie and John Egan testing the Rotherham goal but it wasn’t enough in a game where the Blades lacked their usual energy and intensity.

While the defeat means United remain in third place in the Championship, three points off Burnley who are top of the table, we were able to learn plenty about the Blades.

Here are three things we learnt about their defeat to Yorkshire rivals Rotherham.

They need the World Cup break

It’s clear Heckingbottom’s side are desperate for the upcoming international break. Both John Fleck and James McAtee hobbled off in this game, with Oli McBurnie playing with an injury.

Their game relies heavily on intensity and high aggressive pressing and you need a full squad to achieve that consistently. At the moment, Heckingbottom doesn’t have that meaning off nights like this one are more likely to persist.

They have a good squad but there are just too many suffering with injuries with a prolonged break seemingly the only course of medicine needed.

Ciaran Clark should be given a run in the team

Jack Robinson is a steady player but has made two errors leading to goals in back-to-back games.

Heckingbottom likes balance in his back three and Clark obviously offers that being left footed, as does Robinson.

However, there in a position where there is limited room for error and Robinson’s failed clearance allowed Ogbene to break into the box and find Wiles who scored the winner.

Clark offers experience which will help the Blades at a time where they need clean sheets.

Bring in Billy Sharp

Illiman Ndiaye and Oli McBurnie have been the main forward pairing for several games now with the partnership being incredibly fruitful in recent weeks.

However, it’s clear there’s a tiredness creeping in with the over reliance on the duo to deliver for the Blades.

Bringing in Sharp will add a different dimension into the Blades attack and allow one of Ndiaye or McBurnie a rest, or at least another attacking option to lighten the load on the main men.