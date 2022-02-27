3 things we clearly learnt about Sheffield United after their 1-0 defeat to Millwall

Sheffield United’s Championship play-off hopes were dealt a blow on Saturday afternoon, as they were beaten 1-0 by Millwall at The Den.

After a goalless first half, it was Millwall who took the lead just past the hour mark, as Jake Cooper headed home Jed Wallace’s cross from close range.

Although the Blades would push for an equaliser, they were unable to find a breakthrough of their own, as Millwall saw out the game to claim all three points.

As a result, there will be plenty for manager Paul Heckingbottom to think about coming away from this game.

So with that in mind, we’ve taken a look at three things we learned about Sheffield United from that defeat at Millwall, right here.

Their play-off place is far from guaranteed yet

Coming into this game, Sheffield United were in quite simply sensational form, going unbeaten in their last nine games.

That had propelled the Blades up the table, and with teams around them faltering, they were looking well set for a top six place.

This result however, means Heckingbottom’s side sit seventh in the table, one point adrift of the play-offs, a reminder that there is still work to be done, not least with their conquerors on Saturday, Millwall, coming into their own run of form that means they themselves are now also in the top six picture.

They needed to make more of their possessional advantage

One aspect of Sheffield United’s performance on Saturday that may well have frustrated Heckinbottom, was his side’s inability to make the most of their control of the ball.

Across the course of the 90 minutes, the Blades had 61% of possession, in comparison to Millwall’s 39%, but despite, could only produce two more shots, and only one more on target, while their hosts where even able to win more corners, according to BBC Sport.

It seems therefore, that Heckingbottom is going to have work with his side on becoming more efficient when they are in control of the ball, to make the most of the opportunities that should provide for them.

Heckingbottom is willing to play the long game

When the teams were announced for this one, it is likely that Sheffield United’s side raised a few eyebrows, with Morgan Gibbs-White and Sander Berge both only named on the bench.

Although both were brought on in the second half, Heckingbottom explained that he did not start the duo, in order to protect their fitness, despite both being hugely influential figues for the Blades.

This therefore shows that Heckingbottom is willing to risk a single result such as this one, to make sure he has his key men available in the long term, and with 13 games left to play that can still decide the promotion battle, that could prove to be a sensible decision.