3 things we clearly learnt about Sheffield United after their 0-0 draw v Huddersfield Town

Sheffield United picked up a point on the road yesterday, playing out a goalless draw with Huddersfield Town at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Paul Heckingbottom’s side entered the fixture with four wins on the spin under their belt.

They weren’t able to extend that in Huddersfield, but were able to take a point off a promotion rival and keep themselves in the mix for the play-off places.

John Fleck forced a good second-half save from Lee Nicholls, whilst Billy Sharp went close with a blistering drive before that.

The Blades were on the right side of the game’s controversial decision, though, with Jon Russell’s goal disallowed in the first-half after Danny Ward, George Baldock and Wes Foderingham tangled on the goal-line.

We breakdown a couple of talking points from Sheffield United’s perspective:

Heckingbottom’s getting it right at the back

Since Heckingbottom took over from Slavisa Jokanovic, Sheffield United have kept clean sheets in six out of 11 fixtures.

That’s a fine return and already betters the five Jokanovic oversaw in the opening months of the season.

A return to a wing-back system has helped, with Chris Basham and John Egan looking like the solid cogs they did when Sheffield United stormed to promotion and then ninth in the Premier League.

Jack Robinson has played in the last two games alongside them, whilst Charlie Goode and Ben Davies wait in the wings.

It didn’t quite click for Sheffield United in the final third yesterday, but they kept Huddersfield out.

Back-to-back clean sheets against West Brom and Huddersfield in a week underlines the progress made.

Midfield rotation weakens the Blades

Oliver Norwood and Conor Hourihane were fantastic in Sheffield United’s win over West Brom on Wednesday, but rotation owing to a short turnaround meant Sander Berge and John Fleck were rotated into the side.

Fleck is a player that Sheffield United owe a lot to given what he’s done for the club in the last five years. Berge, meanwhile, is a multi-million pound midfielder and it’s strange to sit here claiming that Heckingbottom’s side look worse with him in the middle of the park.

Neither are bad players, but if you had to put together Sheffield United’s most effective XI, neither would be starting and it would be a Norwood-Hourihane axis Heckingbottom would be leaning toward.

Too much reliance on Sharp

There’s nothing wrong with leaning on one individual for goals. Fulham do it with Mitrovic, Bournemouth do it with Solanke, Blackburn do it with Brereton Diaz.

Sheffield United do it with Sharp.

He’d scored five goals in five games prior to this trip to Huddersfield, scoring a brace in the win over West Brom on Wednesday night.

At Huddersfield, nothing clear-cut really fell the 36-year-old’s way and, as a result of that, Sheffield United failed to trouble the scorers.

David McGoldrick and Rhian Brewster have suffered injuries, which doesn’t help, but Sharp is going to need some support in the final third if Sheffield United are to truly challenge for promotion.

Oli McBurnie is going to have to step up, whilst Heckingbottom will have to reintroduce Daniel Jebbison at the right times.

It’s fine to turn to Sharp the majority of the time, but on days like this when it isn’t happening for him, others have to step up.

