3 things we clearly learnt about Sheffield United after their 0-0 draw v Bournemouth

Sheffield United hosted second placed Bournemouth yesterday and saw out a 0-0 draw.

Whilst the Blades would’ve been hoping to come away with three points in an attempt to solidify their play-off spot, they were able to come away even with a team second in the league which could help players with confidence as they look to push on.

United remain in the play-offs two points clear of Blackburn below them, so they will need to keep their performances up as we reach the end of the season if they are to secure their spot in the top six.

Here, we take a look at three thins we clearly learnt about Paul Heckingbottom’s side following yesterday’s game.

They know how to get a job done

Yesterday’s game was very much even with both sides having 50% possession and two shots on target.

Given the nature of the game and the statistics, it’s fair to say it wasn’t the most exciting game but both sides knew they had a job to do and were able to keep clean sheets.

Whilst the Blades would’ve preferred to win the game without doubt, they were able to get a job done to gain a point giving them an inch more space between themselves and Blackburn.

It’s not the first time we’ve seen the Blades grind out a result. Last week they overcame QPR 1-0 despite having less possession and only three shots on target.

Although Heckingbottom’s side need to be targeting more wins from their final five games, it’s important that they are able to grind out even a point when they are in a difficult game as every point counts and it will keep their play-off hopes alive.

Quiz: Did Sheffield United sign these 26 players for a fee or a free?

1 of 26 1. Wes Foderingham Fee Free

They struggle for goals without Billy Sharp

Sheffield United have been without top scored Billy Sharp since the return from the international break after suffering with a muscle injury.

Sharp has scored 15 goals for his side this season and contributed seven assists. Below him as second top scorer is Morgan Gibbs-White who has scored nine goals this season showing what Sharp contributes to the team.

Since returning from the international break, the Blades have scored only one goal in three games. Admittedly before the international break Sharp wasn’t in the best form with the three goals from three previous games being scored by others but in the further two previous games, Sharp scored in both games.

If United want to secure their place in the top six this season they will need to be scoring more goals to secure wins.

Sharp had been a possibility for this weekend’s game but clearly it was just too soon for the 36-year-old although they will be hoping he will be back and in goal scoring form soon.

Another striker is needed

Even when Billy Sharp is fit again, Sheffield United definitely need to invest in another striker over the summer.

The Blades have only scored more than one goal in two of their last ten matches which is a clear sign they are not scoring enough.

Whether they go up or not this season, this is something they will need to work on and will push them on to do well next year.

Furthermore, with Sharp at 36-years-old, they want to ensure they won’t be reliant on just one man, especially given Gibbs-White could also return to Wolves for next season, when his loan at Bramall Lane expires.

Striker Oli McBurnie has only scored one league goal this year and United would’ve been hoping the return from him would be bigger but they cannot risk going into next season with the same strike force they have now.