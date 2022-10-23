3 things we clearly learnt about Sheffield United after 2-2 draw v Norwich

Sheffield United looked to be in real trouble once again in the first half of their clash with Norwich City on Saturday afternoon, having gone 2-0 down against the Canaries inside the opening 16 minutes.

However, despite the poor run of form they are on, the Blades showed some real fighting spirit in the second half to battle back, with strikes from Ben Osborn and Oli McBurnie making sure that both sides shared the spoils.

Despite that though, they are still winless in six matches since the international break and have subsequently dropped down to fifth in the table.

Let’s look at THREE things we learnt about United following the draw at Bramall Lane this weekend.

They have resilience

Having gone two goals down and in generally bad form, it would have been easy for Sheffield United to not be able to salvage any sort of momentum for the rest of the game – especially as everyone knows how good Norwich can be on their day.

But thanks to a few early second half substitutions from Paul Heckingbottom, United got a goal back and then subsequently levelled through McBurnie, showing their fighting characteristics which have been perhaps lacking in recent weeks.

It may have helped that Norwich similarly weren’t in great form going into this contest so may have been feeling a bit fragile, but this match did show at least that the United players are up for the fight.

Team looks in need of freshening up

A lot of injuries in recent weeks have seen Heckingbottom chopping and changing his line-ups – but perhaps he should be looking at more than just changes of personnel.

There is the argument that a formation switch could be needed to get the best out of the attacking talent that United possess, with players like Reda Khadra sat on the bench for the most part and unable to fit into the system.

With a few matches left until the break for the FIFA World Cup, now may be the time for Heckingbottom to experiment to try and arrest the slide.

Not the same team without Berge

If it wasn’t obvious to anyone, Sander Berge is an incredibly influential player when he’s at the top of his game for Sheffield United – especially in the Championship.

But his absence due to a knee injury has coincided with a loss of form on the pitch – he was a part of the defeat against QPR but the results have not gotten any better since then.

It’s unlikely that the Norwegian will be returning until later in 2022, so there’s a need to adapt to his absence, and they cannot afford to rely on his fitness too much especially as they have dropped down the table a bit in the last week.