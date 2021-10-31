3 things we clearly learnt about Sheffield United after 1-0 defeat vs Blackpool

Sheffield United’s frustrating start to the season continued as they were beaten 1-0 by Blackpool at Bramall Lane yesterday.

Slavisa Jokanovic’s side appeared to have turned a corner last month after a tough beginning to the campaign but they have now lost three of their last five.

The result leaves the Blades down in 17th position and they are six points behind the play-off places after a third of the season.

A Keshi Anderson goal condemned the Yorkshire outfit to their latest defeat and here we look at THREE things we learnt from the game…

The team are inconsistent

The loss just encapsulated how Sheffield United’s season has gone. They played well in parts, they then conceded a soft goal and they ended up losing the game.

That would be acceptable after a few games but after 15 it’s become a worrying trend and it’s something that Jokanovic needs to address. There needs to be a ruthlessness in the final third and they can’t keep conceding easy goals to the opposition.

The home form is a worry

Following on from that, if the Blades are to push for the play-offs, they need to improve their home form.

The team always have good backing on their own turf with the numbers and noise from the terraces but they have lost four out of their first eight. Clearly, that’s not good enough at all and it can’t continue if they are serious about pushing up the table.

There are reasons for positivity

Despite the overall negativity surrounding the Blades right now, there does need to be some perspective as they were the better team against Blackpool in terms of chances.

The hosts played some good football, they had opportunities but they were wasteful in front of goal.

Of course, that’s frustrating but it would be a bigger worry if the team were struggling and not playing well, so there should be a belief that they will go on a good run.