3 things we clearly learnt about Rotherham United after their 0-0 draw with Oxford

Rotherham United were forced to settle for a point in their clash with Oxford United yesterday at the Kassam Stadium.

The Millers would have fancied their chances of sealing a victory over Karl Robinson’s side due to the fact that the Yellows were without a host of their key players for this fixture following a recent Covid outbreak at the club.

However, despite initially making a positive start to the clash, Rotherham were unable to break down a resilient Oxford outfit who created several chances in the second-half.

Michael Smith and Freddie Ladapo were both denied by the woodwork during the early stages of the match.

Smith then missed a great opportunity to take the lead as he headed over from Mickel Miller’s cross.

Following the break, Rotherham goalkeeper Viktor Johansson made several saves to prevent Oxford from securing all three-points in-front of their supporters.

With the dust having now settled from this particular clash, here are THREE things we clearly learnt about Rotherham after their 0-0 draw with Oxford…

The Millers will need to be more clinical in-front of goal in their upcoming fixtures

Rotherham could have been out of sight in the first-half of Saturday’s meeting with Oxford if they converted their chances at the Kassam Stadium.

Whilst Michael Smith was unfortunate to see one of his efforts hit the woodwork, he then produced an uncharacteristic miss from Miller’s delivery.

In order to extend their advantage at the top of the League One standings over the Christmas period, Rotherham will clearly need to be more clinical in-front of goal in their upcoming clashes with Gillingham, Burton Albion and Cambridge United.

Johansson could keep his place in Rotherham’s side for the foreseeable future

Johansson played a key role in helping his side clinch a point on their travels yesterday as he made several important stops to prevent Oxford from scoring.

1 of 30 In what year did Freddie Ladapo join Rotherham? 2017 2018 2019 2020

The 23-year-old, who has now kept eight clean-sheets in 14 league appearances this season for Rotherham, recorded an impressive WhoScored match rating of 7.55 against the Yellows.

Currently competing with Josh Vickers for a place in the Millers’ starting eleven, Johansson could potentially become a mainstay in Warne’s side if he is able to build upon his latest performance in the coming weeks.

Rotherham’s defensive displays on their travels continue to be incredibly impressive

Rotherham have been incredibly impressive in a defensive sense away from home in League One this season.

During the nine away league games that they have played this season, the Millers have only conceded three goals which is a remarkable feat.

Having claimed yet another clean-sheet on their travels on Saturday, Rotherham will now be looking to maintain their performance levels in the third-tier as they could emerge as legitimate contenders for the third-tier title if they continue to deliver the goods.