3 things we clearly learnt about Reading FC after their 1-1 draw v Barnsley

Reading scored a crucial late equaliser yesterday afternoon as they held fellow relegation battlers Barnsley to a 1-1 draw, a major sucker punch for the latter in their quest for survival.

It looked set to be a good day for the hosts at Oakwell when Carlton Morris fired the ball across Orjan Nyland to put them 1-0 up in the fifth minute, giving the Tykes some early momentum with the visitors performing particularly poorly in the opening 45 minutes.

Unfortunately, Poya Asbaghi’s men were unable to capitalise on this with the Royals turning up the heat in the last quarter of the game and this pressure paid off when Josh Laurent slotted home from close range just under ten minutes from time.

You can call yourself a loyal Reading FC fan if you score above 85% on this quiz

1 of 28 When were the club founded? 1861 1866 1871 1876

The Berkshire outfit continued to push forward for a winner – but it was the hosts who nearly won it in the last minute when Callum Brittain’s close-range shot was blocked by Tom McIntyre.

Although a victory for either side would have been huge, a draw is still sufficient for the visitors considering they spent much of the game behind and they will now be hoping to make the most of their two home matches next week.

And with this relegation six-pointer done and dusted, we have selected three things we learnt about Paul Ince’s men.

Drinkwater can play an important part

Danny Drinkwater has come in for a fair bit of stick during his time at the Select Car Leasing Stadium so far and some of that has been justified due to under-par performances – but he also deserves a lot of credit when he steps up.

And he stepped up to the plate yesterday in what was a huge game for the Royals, intercepting the ball well and putting in some crucial challenges to prevent the Tykes from breaking away.

In the end, this proved to be crucial in stifling the home side’s creativity and chance creation and was probably why they were only able to get on the scoresheet once.

Going forward, he also provided an occasional touch of class and if he can continue to operate at the same performance levels from now until the end of the season, he could really be a crucial figure.

They need to make the most of set-pieces more

In the second half, the Royals had several opportunities from free-kicks and corners to get themselves back in the game – but the Tykes seemed to win most of the aerial duels and this is a real disappointment considering the number of set-piece chances they created.

For large spells of the game, the Berkshire outfit were severely lacking in quality and to their credit, they had to use their battling skills rather than class on the ball to make these opportunities a real possibility.

On another day, the visitors would have been ruing their inability to a get their head on a set-piece, but Laurent’s goal covers that up so it won’t exactly be a topic of conversation going into their midweek tie against Stoke City.

It’s Ince’s job to ensure that issue isn’t buried by their late equaliser, so it will be interesting to see whether they can improve on this if given the opportunity to on Tuesday night.

When Swift plays poorly, the team do as well

John Swift was exceptionally poor for much of the game, especially in the first half when nothing seemed to go right for him as he lost the ball countless times, arguably being key to such an underwhelming display from the whole side.

And this just goes to show they can be over-reliant on the midfielder at times – because the game changed against Blackburn before the international break when he was introduced as he played a role in Laurent’s goal against Tony Mowbray’s men.

There were a couple of top-quality moments – but many of his crosses were poor and this ties into the set-pieces point.

It’s frustrating because he can be crucial when on top form, so the Royals need him fit and firing from now until the end of the season to give his side the best possible chance of remaining in the second tier.

There was one positive to come from the ex-Chelsea man though and that’s the fact he often looked a real threat on the left-wing which isn’t his natural position.