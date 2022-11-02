3 things we clearly learnt about Reading FC after their 0-0 draw v Luton

Luton Town were unable to capitalise on their home advantage as they were held to a 0-0 draw against Reading yesterday evening.

There weren’t many highlights during what was a quiet early period of the game, with the first half being an uneventful one for both sides.

Both the Hatters and the Royals had a couple of opportunities with Yakou Meite and Elijah Adebayo coming closest – but they couldn’t make the most of them with 0-0 probably a fitting scoreline to sum up the opening 45 – with Sonny Bradley’s nasty injury unfortunately the biggest talking point.

Quiz: Which foreign club do these 18 ex-Reading FC players play for now?

1 of 18 Vito Mannone Borussia Dortmund FC Koln Liege Lorient

Andy Carroll headed wide as the visitors tried to find the breakthrough – but a distinct lack of quality in the final third from both teams was apparent throughout the match.

And in the end, neither outfit could win the three points, though the away side may be happier with a point considering the Hatters finished in the play-offs at the end of last term and the fact they seemed to have come away from Bedfordshire with no further injuries.

Taking a deeper look at the away side’s performance, we discuss three things we clearly learnt about them following yesterday’s clash at Kenilworth Road.

They are over-reliant on Tom Ince

Although Ince was his energetic self last night, he didn’t provide too much substance against his former club and that showed, with the Royals failing to test Ethan Horvath anywhere near enough.

However, he was probably one of their better performers and you have to fear for the Berkshire outfit if he becomes unavailable at any point.

They failed to show enough quality in the final third even with him in the starting lineup – but they would have been even worse without his presence.

Considering how poor they were defensively last season, they will be wary that their goalscoring record could be integral in keeping them afloat in the division once again this season.

Others now need to step up to the plate.

They are yet to find their best forward partnership

Although Paul Ince has often changed his sides to adapt to their opponents, with Ince Jr and Meite being used as a front two against Swansea City last month to press Russell Martin’s side.

Andy Carroll and Meite started up front together tonight with Shane Long and Lucas Joao on the bench – but the former two weren’t that effective together and that’s frustrating because the visitors need to find a settled front two at some point.

During this period, that isn’t too important because they need to rotate during a busy schedule anyway – but stability should help the Berkshire outfit to thrive in the final third.

Carroll wasn’t brilliant last night, so it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him on the bench on Friday against Preston North End, with one of Joao or Long coming into the first 11.

The latter looked superb during the early stages of the season – but it remains to be seen whether he’s fit enough to start.

Is Ejaria really the answer?

It’s perhaps unfair to single him out considering he was just one of many players who didn’t have much of an end product.

And in fairness, he did win the ball high up the ball in the opening 45 and did well enough defensively once again, putting in a shift for his team.

But as someone who was labelled as John Swift’s successor by some, he hasn’t got the substance to produce a similar goals and assists record to the current West Bromwich Albion man.

The ex-Liverpool man can produce a bit of magic – but his consistency is a real source of frustration and you have to wonder whether he will start against the Lilywhites on Friday.