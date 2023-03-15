After supporters breathed a sigh of relief on Saturday when Queens Park Rangers beat Watford at Loftus Road to end a 14-game winless run, Tuesday evening’s trip to Blackpool brought them crashing back down to earth.

Gareth Ainsworth was pretty horrified with the performance and lack of character that his side showed as they slumped to a 6-1 defeat.

The Tangerines had won just one of their last 19 in the Championship before the resounding victory, and had also only scored one goal in their last four league outings.

The Rs entered the match ten points clear of the relegation zone, but Blackpool reduced that gap to seven points on the night, with both sides having nine games left to play.

Here, we have taken a look at three things we clearly learnt about QPR after their heavy defeat at Blackpool…

Seny Dieng drop-off continues

Seny Dieng has been one of the most reliable goalkeepers in the second tier for some years now, and it was no surprise to see Premier League interest emerge in his services over the last couple of windows.

However, since the World Cup the Senegalese glovesman has been at fault far more often than we have become accustomed to and despite not being to blame for the defeat, Dieng will not look back fondly on a number of goals, especially the third.

Fragile mentality

Ainsworth referenced in his post-match interview how he felt like the awarding of Blackpool’s early penalty affected the mindset of his players.

Letting the frustration from the decision being given negatively impact their performance levels, rather than taking the hit and putting everything into getting back on level terms.

The majority of the goals came from set piece situations one way or another, and that lack of communication and organisation would suggest that as a group they had already thrown the towel in.

Saturday now feels enormous

The Rs should definitely still have enough in the tank to keep the relegation battle at bay for the final nine matches, but if they limp over the line it will not reflect well on Ainsworth’s capabilities to lead them forward next season.

Birmingham City are the visitors on Saturday in a game that provides an opportunity for the squad to draw a line over the Blackpool debacle by sealing back-to-back home wins.

Although another defeat would see the supporters’ patience tested once again.