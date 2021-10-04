3 things we clearly learnt about QPR after their 3-2 win over Preston

In one of the more exciting Championship games this weekend, Queens Park Rangers came from a goal down to defeat Preston North End at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

None of the goals were liquid football whatsoever – more scrappy if anything – but Mark Warburton’s side got over the line thanks to Lyndon Dykes, Jimmy Dunne and a winner from the diminutive Ilias Chair.

That victory moved the R’s up to sixth position in the Championship but what did we learn about the Hoops during the victory? Let’s take a look…

Resilience

Some teams could have crumbled when PNE went 2-1 up immediately after the start of the second half, and they did have chances to extend their lead.

However when it was all said and done, two quick goals later on in the half provided the victory and proved that the character is very strong.

They had to fight hard for it but in a way PNE gave it to them with poor defending – but they ended up holding on for the win in the end and that’s testament to the way Warburton has them playing.

Lyndon Dykes will put it all on the line

There were times last season where QPR fans thought that their investment in Lyndon Dykes wasn’t going to be worthwhile because of a lack of goals – but he’s soon changed that opinion.

He finished the 2020-21 campaign with a flourish, scoring seven times in the last 10 matches and he’s continued his good form into this season.

It wasn’t his opener against North End that epitomised his performance though – his header on the ground to set up Charlie Austin showed his committal to the cause and he then picked himself up to get a toe to the ball to set up Chair for the winning goal.

If Lyndon Dykes doesn’t do this against Israel in the 93rd minute to help us win the game on Saturday we riot. pic.twitter.com/8jVT4LSJIR — Talk Scottish Football (@TSFpodcast1) October 3, 2021

Dykes could have gotten hurt putting his head where he did but it showed what he’s about as a player and it’s something R’s fans have to love.

Strength in depth

Looking at QPR’s bench on Saturday they were spoilt for choice when needing to make substitutes to change the game, and in the end Warburton sent on Luke Amos and Charlie Austin.

Andre Dozzell and Albert Adomah remained on the bench but it was more the Austin substitute for Andre Gray in particular that proved the firepower is there and with Chair back on the scoresheet the R’s look dangerous.

It’s important to note that QPR have injuries as well with the likes of Sam McCallum, Lee Wallace and Sam Field out so with more players to come back, Warburton will have plenty of selection headaches this season.