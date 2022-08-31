3 things we clearly learnt about QPR after their 3-1 win v Hull

QPR made it two wins on the bounce as they beat Hull City 3-1 at Loftus Road last night.

The R’s won a high-scoring Championship encounter with Watford on the weekend and followed that up with a magnificent display against the Tigers, whose consolation goal came inside the last 10 minutes and will do little to take the shine off what was a fantastic home performance.

Mick Beale’s side ran riot before the break with Ilias Chair, Ethan Laird, and Chris Willock ensuring they were three goals up by the end of the first half – a lead that would ultimately prove unassailable.

Ahead of their trip to South Wales to take on Swansea City on Saturday, here are three things we clearly learnt about the R’s after their 3-1 win against Hull…

Ilias Chair and Chris Willock are a special duo

Just as they were against the Hornets on Saturday, Chair and Willock were in the goals again last night as they continued their impressive starts to the 2022/23 campaign.

The former’s opener – a curling top corner finish from outside the box – speaks to the confidence with which he is playing right now and Hull found it impossible to keep him quiet at Loftus Road.

Willock, meanwhile, has now scored in all four of his Championship appearances for the Hoops this term while it speaks volumes about his importance to the side that they’ve taken 10 points from those games.

They’re a special duo and one that should bring supporters a huge amount of joy this season if they can stay fit.

Kenneth Paal and Ethan Laird could be vital players this term

Beale will likely have taken particular joy in the R’s second goal last night as it saw Paal and Laird, both summer signings, combine.

He’s a coach that likes his full-backs to push high and create overloads in the final third, which is exactly what they did in the 15th minute as Paal’s probing cross from the left was met by Laird with a first-time finish.

The full-back duo are growing in confidence with every game and it is looking increasingly likely they’ll be vital players for the R’s this season – both with and without possession.

Lyndon Dykes is struggling with confidence but still has a lot to offer

If you were looking for a moment to sum up Lyndon Dykes’ poor start to the 2022/23 campaign then his dreadful miss from inside the six-yard box in the second half was surely it.

It highlighted his current struggles with confidence in front of goal and will have some suggesting that the club should make the most of the interest in him from Championship rivals.

But even without the goals, the Scot still has a lot to offer. His hard work out of possession and link-up play is important to the way the R’s play while the way he occupies defenders allows space for the likes of Chair and Willock.