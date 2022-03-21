3 things we clearly learnt about QPR after their 3-1 loss v Peterborough

Queens Park Rangers suffered another disappointing result in the Sky Bet Championship this weekend, losing 3-1 to Peterborough United.

The defeat saw QPR drop outside of the Championship play-off positions, with the Hoops two points behind Blackburn Rovers in sixth.

With that being said, here are three things we clearly learnt about QPR after yet another defeat.

Momentum is lost

After yet another defeat, Mark Warburton’s side have well and truly lost all momentum in their push for a place in the Championship’s top six.

At this stage of the campaign, with games coming thick and fast, good results are vital in keeping team spirit and confidence high, yet QPR have just one win in their last five matches.

In those five matches, they have suffered four defeats, which has seen the club fall outside the play-off positions for the first time in a long while this season.

There is still time to turn things around, but at this stage, momentum is against QPR as they look to achieve a play-off place.

Poor defence

Another thing we were clearly reminded of on Saturday during QPR’s defeat at the hands of Peterborough United was just how leaky QPR have been in terms of letting in goals.

As a result, QPR have now gone eleven matches without a clean sheet – a really poor record.

This is only made worse by the fact they have conceded 19 goals during those matches, an average of just shy of 2 goals per match (1.72).

Their leaky defence means they now have a worse goal difference than the vast majority of the teams around them in the table, which won’t aid their play-off bid in any way.

The fans aren’t happy

After the defeat on Saturday, boos could be heard ringing around the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, with QPR fans very unhappy with their sides display.

They had expected more against the side who sat bottom of the Championship table and made their displeasure known come the full-time whistle.

What effect this has remains to be seen, but it just shows how poor QPR have been of late that their fans have felt the need to boo them off the field.

It’s league leaders Fulham up at home next for QPR – their fans will certainly be hoping for a better result and performance.