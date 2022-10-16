3 things we clearly learnt about QPR after their 3-1 defeat v Luton

QPR missed out on an opportunity to end to rise to the Championship’s summit yesterday afternoon, with Luton Town running out as 3-1 winners at Kenilworth Road.

The Hatters opened the scoring via Elijah Adebayo, with Cameron Jerome doubling the lead with six minutes of normal time left to play.

An Ethan Horvath own goal in the 90th minute created an opening for the travelling R’s but former QPR midfielder Luke Freeman sealed the points for the Hatters.

Here, we take a look at three things we learnt about yesterday’s visitors at Kenilworth Road…

Front two proved too much

Adebayo and Carlton Morris caused havoc for the R’s defence all afternoon, with the two combining well for the opening goal.

The power and athleticism displayed by the striking pair was too much to handle at times, especially combined with Luton’s rather direct style of play.

The QPR defence would have been received when the two of them came off midway through the second half, however, Harry Cornick and Cameron Jerome provided a different kind of threat and succeeded.

A game of fine margins

Jake Clarke-Salter had an effort that cannoned off the bar early in the second half, and should they have gone in, the momentum would have been in QPR’s favour.

Football is a game of ifs and buts, and whilst the defender’s effort was an excellent opportunity, Luton had a couple of chances in the first half to double their lead.

Fine margins are absolutely crucial in football as displayed yesterday afternoon at Kenilworth Road.

One point off the summit

It was ultimately a disappointing result against opposition they possess a very good record against, however, they remain right in the hunt.

The R’s sit in fourth place but are just a mere point from the division’s top spot, with Sheffield United and Norwich City both losing.

It is another Championship game week where the division has emerged even more congested than the previous week.