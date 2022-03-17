3 things we clearly learnt about QPR after their 3-1 defeat v Forest

Sixth placed Queens Park Rangers came away with a 3-1 defeat after travelling to eighth placed Nottingham Forest last night.

Despite losing the game, QPR still find themselves in the play-off positions but level on points with Middlesbrough.

Meanwhile the win saw their opponents move to be just one point behind them as they challenge for a play-off spot.

The loss continued QPR’s inconsistent run of form having lost three of their last five games and won the other two.

Here we look at three things we have learnt about QPR following last night’s defeat.

A goalkeeper is needed immediately

First choice goalkeeper Seny Dieng suffered a thigh injury at the end of February which has seen him out since.

Back-up goalkeeper David Marshall has stepped in but not had the best start conceding six goals in his first three games.

However, things got worse last night when Marshall was forced to go off with an injury in the 89th minute leaving QPR without a keeper and a player down for the remaining minutes of the game.

QPR’s two other back-up keepers, Jordan Archer and youngster Joe Walsh are also injured leaving QPR in a sticky situation.

Premier League clubs can loan out their players and Rangers boss Mark Warburton admitted he doesn’t see many Championship clubs wanting to help his side out meaning they will be having to look at goalkeepers from the league below to help them out.

One thing’s for sure though, a deal needs to be done as soon as possible with QPR hosting bottom of the league Peterborough on Sunday in a game the hosts should be winning.

Attacking problem

Andre Gray’s in good form right now getting three goals in his last three games for QPR.

However, he has been accompanied at times by Chris Willock who has contributor seven goals this season as well as 11 assists making him the highest at the club by some way on that front.

He too was forced off last night in the first half as a result of a hamstring injury. We’re yet to know the severity of the injury but if QPR have to play without Willock it will make their lives a lot harder.

Warburton is able to rely on Ilias Chair to step-up in the squad but if Willock is set to be out, this could be really harmful to QPR’s promotion push as he provides so much to the side and Rangers might struggle for goals without him.

QPR switch off in the final 15 minutes

It seems as though QPR may be losing games for themselves at the moment as their concentration seems to be lacking in the final 15 minutes of the game.

In their previous five games they have conceded at least one goal after the 74th minute in four of them.

Furthermore on three of these occasions, the goals scored in this time have been the goals that have given their opposition a lead.

If QPR want to maintain their position int he play-offs, they need to be seeing games out and making sure they are the top of their game for the full 90 minutes.

However, as it stands they seem unable to do this but ultimately it is the final 15 minutes of games that are causing them to drop points and could see them soon moved out of the play-off positions.