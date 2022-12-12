3 things we clearly learnt about QPR after their 3-0 defeat to Burnley

Queens Park Rangers returned to Championship action on Sunday with a 3-0 defeat to league leaders Burnley at Loftus Road.

It was a comfortable victory for the Clarets, with first half goals from Johann Berg Gudmundsson and Ian Maatsen and Nathan Tella’s second half strike sealing all three points for Vincent Kompany’s side.

But for the R’s, it extended their winless league run to six games, in which they have only picked up one point. They now sit ninth in the table but they are only three points off the play-offs, so remain very much in promotion contention.

Following the departure of Michael Beale to Rangers, Paul Hall took charge as interim manager for this one. But the club confirmed the appointment of former Blackpool manager Neil Critchley as their new head coach after the game, with the 44-year-old signing a three-and-a-half year deal.

Critchley’s first game will a tough away trip to face sixth-placed Preston North End at Deepdale next Saturday, but what would he have learnt from the Burnley loss?

Goalscoring problems

The R’s are enduring a difficult run in front of goal.

They have only scored one goal during their recent poor run, drawing five blanks.

Lyndon Dykes is the club’s joint-top scorer with six league goals, but the 27-year-old can be inconsistent and has been known to go on lengthy goal droughts.

However, there are a lack of alternatives to Dykes. Macauley Bonne was again not included in the matchday squad and seems to be very much out-of-favour, while Sinclair Armstrong is the only other striker at the club, but at 19, he needs to be managed carefully.

Chris Willock has also notched six this campaign, but he too is struggling and with both of their main threats lacking form, it is no surprise to see the attacking issues.

They are also without Ilias Chair, who is a part of the Morocco squad in Qatar for the World Cup. Few would have expected Morocco to reach the semi-finals of the tournament, so it has been an unexpected blow to be without him for the Burnley game and he will also be missing for next weekend at Preston too.

Critchley will be relishing his return but also needs to find a way to get key players like Dykes and Willock firing again.

Defensive concerns

It is also at the other end of the field where the R’s have problems.

They have conceded 10 goals in their last six games and also now have a negative goal difference, which could be important come the end of the season in such a tight Championship table. The defensive issues are exacerbated by the lack of goals, with their inability to score making any goals conceded much more costly.

There is also a clear lack of confidence in the squad and they have not responded at all to falling behind in this recent run.

While they were up against the league leaders and the top scorers in the division with 43 goals, it was too easy for a dominant Burnley at times.

Critchley not only needs to tighten up the defence significantly and restore some stability and organisation, but he also needs to instill some character and comeback ability in his players.

Managerial appointment was needed

The appointment of Critchley could not have come at a better time.

It is no coincidence that the R’s loss of form started at exactly the same time as the links about Beale going to Wolverhampton Wanderers in October. While that move didn’t happen, the constant speculation surrounding their manager was clearly a distraction and Beale did eventually depart for Rangers last month.

But all the uncertainty has had an effect on the players, so Critchley’s arrival should bring some stability and assurance.

It will be tough for Critchley to reverse the form immediately, but now he can now begin to implement his ideas and judging by his contract length, it seems like the start of a long-term project after a turbulent few weeks at the club on and off the pitch.