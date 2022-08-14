3 things we clearly learnt about QPR after their 2-2 vs Sunderland

Queens Park Rangers picked up a point at Sunderland yesterday in dramatic fashion, as keeper Seny Dieng headed home a stoppage time equaliser.

In an open game, the hosts were two goals up by half-time and appeared set to take the three points as Michael Beale’s side lacked quality in the final third.

However, an Ilias Chair free-kick in the 87th minute restored hope and they salvaged the draw thanks to the remarkable moment from Dieng.

Whilst the goal from the keeper is obviously going to be the main talking point, here we look at THREE other things we learnt about the R’s from the game…

There is a fighting spirit in the team

The first thing you have to say is that the group don’t give up, which is a major positive.

On 86 minutes you would’ve forgiven the R’s players for feeling sorry for themselves, as they’d done okay in the scorching heat but they were two goals down, the Sunderland fans were in good spirits and defeat seemed inevitable.

But, they kept going and fought back to gain what was a good point.

There are reasons for optimism

Following on from that, there are signs that Beale is starting to make his mark on the team.

The reality is there wasn’t much between the teams yesterday according to the stats, and they scored twice away from home against a decent side.

Having beaten Middlesbrough last week, there is reason for the fans to be optimistic.

Defensive concerns are valid

Despite that, there does have to be concerns about the defence.

The Londoners have conceded five goals in three games, failing to keep a clean sheet. Even after the stoppage time equaliser, they were indebted to Dieng to perform a fantastic stop, and the bar, to ensure they got a draw.

Whether they need to go into the market again is up to debate, but QPR need to be more solid at the back moving forward.