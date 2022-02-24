3 things we clearly learnt about QPR after their 2-1 win v Blackpool

Queens Park Rangers recorded a very important win for themselves last night in the Sky Bet Championship.

A dip in form has seen them lose ground on the top two but there is still a long way to go and getting back to winning ways was vital last night against Blackpool.

They’ve done that, then, and will be looking to build – here’s what we learned about the Hoops last night against the Tangerines…

Resilient R’s

Queens Park Rangers spent most of the game with ten men after Dion Sanderson’s red card in the first half and with Josh Bowler restoring parity for Blackpool minutes from full-time there was every chance that Rangers would be getting a point, maximum, for all their efforts last night.

Rangers kept going, though, and scored a late winner via Luke Amos with the whole performance, especially with their recent blip in mind, underlining how much fight there is in this team.

No striker, no problem

QPR looked threatening last night and perhaps could have had a more comfortable win recorded had they had the same number of players on the field for most of the match as Blackpool did.

Indeed, this all came without a recognised striker on the pitch, with Chris Willock tasked with leading the line for Rangers.

Neither Charlie Austin or Andre Gray came on during the game, either, and yet QPR still won the game.

George Thomas has his impact

George Thomas hasn’t had much luck at QPR during his time there with injuries and other signings limiting his game time.

However, he came on and had a great impact leading up to the final goal, and deserves credit for that.

It’s surely been tough for him having to watch from the sidelines a fair bit during his time at Rangers but he showed his quality and that Mark Warburton can rely on him, so he deserves plaudits for applying himself last night.

