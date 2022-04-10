3 things we clearly learnt about QPR after their 2-1 loss v Preston

Queens Park Rangers suffered yet another setback in their quest to finish in the Championship top six as they lost out 2-1 to Preston North End yesterday, with both sides having opportunities to score more.

The visitors had a couple of chances early doors – but it was the hosts that opened the scoring with Jimmy Dune accidentally putting the ball in his own net following a wicked cross from the left-hand side.

And things would get worse for the R’s after the interval, with Cameron Archer taking advantage of some hesitant defending as he fired the ball into the back of the net in the 50th minute, a goal that looked set to be the knockout blow for the visitors.

QPR did score in stoppage time with Andre Gray converting a penalty, but it was too little, too late for Mark Warburton’s men who would have been expecting to win three points considering the Lilywhites haven’t got anything to play for between now and the end of the season.

However, the latter came out on top and this leaves the R’s in tenth place and six points adrift of the top six with just five league games left to play, with a play-off finish now looking unlikely.

Looking back at this game though, we discuss three things we learnt about them following yesterday afternoon’s tie.

They need to be more clinical

The visitors at Deepdale had two chances early on to take the lead, with Andre Dozzell having the first as a lucky break allowed him to create a one-on-one opportunity for himself, one he squandered as he fired straight at Daniel Iversen.

Ilias Chair then had a chance to capitalise on a mistake just over 15 minutes later, doing all the hard work as he took the ball around Preston’s defenders but saw his shot go narrowly wide of the post, something he will be disappointed with.

And in the second half, Gray had a clear sight of goal but was denied by Iversen, something he will be regretting despite managing to score a penalty late on.

As per BBC Sport, they had 15 shots in total and this is why they will be so disappointed not to have got on the scoresheet more than once, managing to score when it was too late.

Not only did they have a high volume of chances – but the quality of their opportunities were also very good.

Mahoney could be a future star

Following an injury to Keiren Westwood in the warm-up, Murphy Mahoney was called up with Seny Dieng and David Marshall also out of action at this stage.

This was Mahoney’s first senior competitive start for the R’s and he stepped up well, only making one small error as he spilt a shot in the second half before making amends and getting down to save the rebound.

His presence ensured Preston only scored two because it could have been four or five in the end – and that’s a compliment to the 20-year-old because he was integral in giving his side the chance to get something out of this tie in Lancashire.

Unfortunately, he was let down by his attackers as they failed to be clinical enough with their chances, but individually, he’s certainly staked his claim to be a start for the next game regardless of whether Westwood is available or not.

It would be fascinating to see how he fares if given a run of games to impress.

They are conceding far too many chances

They may have created plenty of chances going forward – but their leaky defence meant it was always going to be hard for them to secure a point or three from this tie.

As mentioned in the previous point, shot-stopper Mahoney saved the score from being even worse for the west London outfit and that has to be a real source of concern for manager Warburton who is now in real danger of losing his job, perhaps undeservedly considering the fine work he has done at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium in recent years.

Conceding 20 shots, how they didn’t let in more goals was a mystery, because Archer should have put the hosts 3-0 from close range in the second half.

The Aston Villa loanee failed to convert though – although that didn’t matter in the end with his side still coming out victorious from this tie.

Rob Dickie is out for the remainder of the season which won’t help their cause – but the second-tier club can’t use this or their general injury situation as an excuse. They need to tighten up at the back with two capable centre-backs in Dunne and Dion Sanderson both available as options at the heart of the defence.