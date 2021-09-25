3 things we clearly learnt about QPR after their 2-1 defeat to West Brom

Queens Park Rangers suffered a heartbreaking defeat at the hands of West Bromwich Albion yesterday at The Hawthorns.

The Hoops initially made a fantastic start to this particular clash as Andre Gray scored his second goal of the season in the opening minute of the game.

QPR were pegged back in the second-half as Seny Dieng failed to keep out Karlan Grant’s tame effort.

Grant then netted his second goal of the game in the 88th minute as West Brom sealed victory in-front of their supporters.

With the dust having now settled from this showdown, here are THREE things we clearly learnt about QPR after their 2-1 defeat to the Baggies…

Mark Warburton should revert back to his style of play in the club’s upcoming fixtures

Wary of West Brom’s tendency to press their opponents in the final-third, Warburton opted to alter his style of play for this particular clash in an attempt to prevent Valerien Ismael’s side from dominating the game.

Instead of playing out from the back, QPR decided to launch the ball long which ultimately minimised the impact that Chris Willock and Ilias Chair were able to make on the game in an attacking sense.

By reverting back to his usual tactics for the club’s upcoming clashes with Birmingham City and Preston North End, Warburton may be able to lead his side to positive results in these fixtures.

Sam McCallum’s return to action cannot come soon enough following Yoann Barbet’s latest display

Yoann Barbet had to fill in at wing-back for QPR yesterday in the absence of Sam McCallum who is currently out of action due to a hamstring injury.

The 28-year-old’s display against West Brom left a lot to be desired as he struggled with his positioning throughout the game due to the fact that he is not used to playing in this particular position.

1 of 22 QPR won 15 games in the Championship last season Real Fake

When you consider that McCallum is currently averaging an impressive WhoScored match rating of 6.99 in the Championship, Warburton will be hoping that the defender’s issue is not too serious.

QPR will need to improve defensively if they are to achieve a relative amount of success this season

Whilst QPR have illustrated this season that they are more than capable of providing an attractive brand of football in the Championship, it is abundantly clear that they will need to improve defensively if they are to push on at this level.

Particularly poor for West Brom’s second goal in yesterday’s game, the Hoops lost the ball in their own-half and then failed to recover as Grant was allowed to fire his side in-front.

Having now witnessed his side concede 14 goals in the second-tier this season, Warburton will be determined to find a solution to QPR’s defensive woes ahead of the club’s showdown with Birmingham on Tuesday.