3 things we clearly learnt about QPR after their 2-0 loss to Stoke City

QPR were beaten 2-0 by play-off rivals Stoke City on Sunday, bringing their six-game unbeaten run to an end.

Mark Warburton’s side would’ve climbed back to third with a win but goals from Tyrese Campbell and Mario Vrancic meant the three points went back to the Potteries with the visitors.

Campbell raced through to cooly score the opener inside the first 15 minutes and Vrancic curled in a effort from range after 78 minutes but the R’s were not without chances of their own.

Stoke goalkeeper Adam Davies was exceptional all afternoon, including getting across to save what was a tame penalty from Charlie Austin just after the hour-mark.

The R’s remain fifth in the Championship and will have a chance to get back to winning ways when they travel to face Sheffield United at Bramall Lane on Saturday.

Before the focus shifts to that match, here are three things we clearly learnt about QPR after their 2-0 loss to Stoke…

Injuries at wing-back are a worry

Warburton’s four first-choice wing-backs – Albert Adomah, Sam McCallum, Moses Odubajo, and Lee Wallace – were sidelined due to injury for yesterday’s game against Stoke meaning that Osman Kakay and Sam Field started on the flanks.

While both players gave their all against the Potters, neither was really able to offer much of an attacking threat and that meant the R’s were less effective going forward.

Warburton has revealed that it could be between 10 and 14 days before any of the four missing wing-backs are available and with games against Sheffield United and Swansea City in that period, the selection problems caused by those injuries are a worry.

Luke Amos deserves to start against Sheffield United

A lack of quality on the flanks didn’t help the R’s yesterday but their midfield two also struggled against Stoke.

Both Stefan Johansen and Andre Dozzell failed to take control of the game, with Vrancic dominating the game from the Potters midfield.

Luke Amos looked bright off the bench and surely deserves to start against the Blades on the weekend.

Has Charlie Austin ever scored a goal for QPR at each of these 26 stadiums?

1 of 26 1. Craven Cottage (Fulham) Yes No

It is no time to panic

Failing to return to third place and losing 2-0 to play-off rival is certainly disappointing but it is no time to panic for the R’s.

On another day and were it not for the outstanding display of Davies in the Stoke goal, they could’ve come away with a draw or even a win against the Potters.

They remain right in the mix for the play-offs, it’s all about bouncing back against Sheffield United on Saturday.