3 things we clearly learnt about QPR after their 2-0 defeat v Birmingham

QPR fell to a 2-0 defeat to Birmingham City on Friday night as their bid for promotion hit a slight bump.

QPR had risen to second in the Championship this week and were flying high coming into the game, having won their previous two games.

However, it was John Eustace’s side who looked like the team chasing promotion, as they flew out the blocks early in the game.

They made it 1-0 through an Austin Trusty looped volley, which caught goalkeeper Seny Dieng off guard. The lead was doubled just before the half-hour mark as Emmanuel Longelo cut inside off the left and finished in the far corner.

QPR did have a chance to get back into it late in the game as they won a penalty, but Lyndon Dykes’ powerful effort was well saved by John Ruddy.

It was a frustrating defeat for Michael Beale, who also had to contend with Jake Clarke-Salter, Tyler Roberts and Stefan Johansen being replaced due to picking up knocks.

It will give Beale plenty to think about as he looks to bounce back from this disappointing performance.

With that in mind, here are three things we learnt about QPR after their 2-0 defeat at St Andrew’s.

They’re really missing Chris Willock

Serial match-winner Willock is clearly missed in this side. Naturally, QPR have become over-reliant on Ilias Chair to make things happen in the final third and that has become easy for teams to now manage.

Chair struggled to make an impact in this game and having the likes of Willock and Roberts alongside him will ensure QPR leave opposition sides guessing with quick positional rotations and link-up play.

Not only that, he’s shown that he’s capable of winning games on his own, which will no doubt come in handy as the season progresses.

Luke Amos has start the next game

Amos started on the bench and his introduction for Stefan Johansen saw an immediate uplift for QPR.

He was aggressive, drove the midfield forward and was getting into good areas. He was a key reason as to why Beale’s side improved in the second half and, whilst he lacks the creative edge others do in the squad, his tenacity makes up for a lot of that.

Injuries could be costly

It’s a key time in the season and with QPR losing three to injury in this game, it makes their small squad seem even thinner.

Not only that, but they already have an extensive injury list and it could start to impact results. Beale had to replace Jake Clarke-Salter and Tyler Roberts in the first half against Birmingham, ensuring any rhythm they could potentially start to pick up was lost.

It now becomes important to manage a squad that already has several players out injured and was quite thin even before the season began.