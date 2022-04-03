3 things we clearly learnt about QPR after their 2-0 defeat to Fulham

Queens Park Rangers fell to another defeat over the weekend as they were beaten 2-0 by Fulham at home.

The result continues what has been a worrying run for the R’s, with reports claiming afterwards that boss Mark Warburton is under serious pressure.

Whilst losing to the league leaders is not a disaster in isolation, the goals from Aleksandar Mitrovic has left QPR sitting three points away from the play-off places after five defeats in six.

And, here look at THREE things we learnt from the game…

The play-offs are now a long shot

On the face of it, a three point gap to the top six isn’t that bad at all.

However, that doesn’t really tell the whole story. As mentioned, the loss to Fulham was a fifth defeat in six and there is speculation surrounding the boss, which is not what you want.

It all points to a QPR camp that isn’t in a good place right now, with momentum crucial as you approach the run-in. Therefore, reaching the play-offs is looking unlikely.

The home form has faltered at a key point in the season

Perhaps the most worrying aspect of QPR’s recent run is the defeats they’ve had at home.

That was a third consecutive defeat at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, which simply isn’t good enough. The home form is key to any side that wants to reach the play-offs and the R’s have slipped up at just the wrong time.

Have any of these 30 ex-QPR players ever played abroad?

1 of 30 Paddy Kenny Yes No

The January window hasn’t worked

Finally, you have to say that the January window the club had has just not worked.

Admittedly, it’s easy to say in hindsight and most people would’ve been happy when Dion Sanderson and Jeff Hendrick joined, but they haven’t made the impact expected.

Sanderson is struggling for form at the moment, whilst Hendrick didn’t get minutes yesterday which says a lot.