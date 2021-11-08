3 things we clearly learnt about QPR after their 1-1 draw with Blackpool

Queens Park Rangers earned a point at Bloomfield Road at the weekend to round off the latest set of Championship fixtures between international breaks.

Rangers went 1-0 up against Blackpool after a fine curling effort from Chris Willock but they were pegged back in the second half as Gary Madine scored from the penalty spot after Seny Dieng was adjudged to have given away a foul.

The spoils were shared, then, and here are three things we learned about the Hoops from that particular result…

QPR grinding things out

This was perhaps not QPR’s best performance at times on Saturday evening but in matches like that, particularly away from home, you need to get some kind of result.

There were moments where Blackpool could have won the game and moments, of course, where Rangers could have as well and with a vociferous home support backing the Tangerines, QPR might feel as though it was a point earned rather than two lost in the long haul – many sides are going to struggle travelling to Blackpool this season.

Wing-back injuries proving persistent

QPR’s wing-back areas have been hit by several fitness problems already this season and we’ve seen that curse strike again at the weekend.

Moses Odubajo has picked up a hamstring injury and he was covering on the left with the likes of Lee Wallace and Sam McCallum sidelined already.

Fortunately for QPR, the international break might give them time to replenish this part of the pitch but it’s certainly giving Warburton headaches right now.

Andre Dozzell starting to establish himself?

Andre Dozzell took a little while to get settled, perhaps naturally, earlier this season but recent weeks now suggest that he is becoming a regular fixture in the first-team.

Mark Warburton will look to rotate where he can to keep things fresh in the middle of the park, of course, but it speaks volumes that Dozzell has played the full 90 in two of the last three matches and over 80 in the other, getting an assist at Cardiff along the way.

There’s lots of competition in that midfield at QPR and Dozzell will be pleased he’s getting a chance to stake his claim.

