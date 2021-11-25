3 things we clearly learnt about QPR after their 1-0 victory over Huddersfield Town

Queens Park Rangers extended their current unbeaten run in the Championship to five games last night as they secured a 1-0 victory in their showdown with Huddersfield Town.

The Terriers initially made a bright start to this particular clash as Hoops goalkeeper Seny Dieng was forced to make several saves in the first-half to keep the scores level.

Following the break, QPR grew into the game as Charlie Austin and Ilias Chair were both denied by Huddersfield shot-stopper Lee Nicholls.

Luke Amos netted what turned out to be the winning goal for Mark Warburton’s side in the 81st minute as he headed home from Chris Willock’s cross.

As a result of this triumph, QPR moved up to fourth in the Championship standings.

With the dust having now settled from this particular fixture, we have decided to take a look at THREE things we clearly learnt about the Hoops after their triumph over Huddersfield…

Willock becoming a clutch player

With QPR needing one of their players to produce a moment of real quality in last night’s fixture, Willock once again stepped up to the mark for his side as he delivered a perfect cross for Amos.

The attacking midfielder has managed to make considerable strides in terms of his development this season and is now an influential figure for the Hoops.

When you consider that Willock has already provided eight direct goal contributions in the second-tier during the current campaign, he is likely to play a key role for the club as they aim to launch a push for promotion next year.

Defensive resilience growing

Whereas QPR have managed to score in every Championship game that they have played in the current term, they have been prone to the odd defensive error.

Despite struggling with his consistency at times this season, Dieng managed to deliver an eye-catching performance against Huddersfield last night as he made some important saves for his side.

By adding to the seven clean-sheets that he has kept in the second-tier during the current campaign in the club’s upcoming clashes with Derby County, Stoke City and Sheffield United, the 27-year-old could help his side push on at this level.

Time to take home form into away fixtures

QPR could potentially close the gap between them and the automatic promotion places in the Championship if they replicate the performances that they have produced at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium in their upcoming away fixtures.

Despite possessing one of the best home records in the second-tier, the Hoops’ progress has been hindered somewhat by the fact that they have only managed to accumulate 11 points on their travels this season.

By using the confidence gained from their victory over Huddersfield to their advantage in their showdown with Derby on Monday, QPR could potentially seal a positive result at Pride Park.