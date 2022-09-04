3 things we clearly learnt about QPR after their 1-0 defeat to Swansea

It was a disappointing afternoon for QPR on Saturday, as they were beaten 1-0 by Swansea City in Wales.

QPR looked as though they had got away with one early in the first half, when Seny Dieng saved Joel Piroe’s penalty.

However, Piroe would make amends just five minutes later, firing home after pouncing on an error by Sam Field.

That was enough to seal all three points for the hosts, and leave QPR ninth in the Championship table, giving head coach Michael Beale plenty to think about.

So with that in mind, we’ve taken a look at three things we learned about QPR from their defeat to Swansea, right here.

Back down to Earth with a bump

QPR will have been going into this game on something of a high, on the back of impressive victories over one of the early season promotion favourites, Watford, and an expensively assembled Hull side.

As a result, there may have been plenty of confidence among the visitors going into this one, given Swansea themselves had taken just one win from their opening seven league games.

But as it turned out, this game served as a reminder that anyone really can beat anyone in the Championship, and will serve as a wake up call for QPR that they will have to be on their game in every match this season, if they are going to have a chance of taking a win.

Can you get at least 85% on this quiz of some of QPR's best ever players?

1 of 25 True or false - Terry Venable started his career at QPR True False

Chance creation becomes a concern

Looking at the QPR teamsheet ahead of kick-off, there certainly seemed to be plenty of attacking threat with the starting XI, with Chris Willock and Ilias Chair both playing from the off.

But despite that, it was a difficult day in front of goal for the visitors, who struggled to pose much of a threat, and managed just three shots on target over the course of the 90 minutes.

Creating so few clear cut opportunities is something that is only going to make it hard to get the goals that are required win matches, meaning there may need to be some work done for QPR in the final third going forward in the wake of this one.

Away form may need to be addressed

Despite the fact that QPR’s start to the season has undoubtedly been encouraging, their away form is something that may give Beale plenty to consider.

Following that defeat at Swansea, the R’s have now won just once in five away games in all competitions since the campaign began, including a penalty shootout defeat to League One Charlton in the EFL Cup.

That sort of form in games being played away from home, would leave QPR relying to much on their home form to be genuine contenders for a top six spot in the coming months, meaning this is something that may have to be looked at, if it does not improve sooner rather than later.