3 things we clearly learnt about QPR after their 1-0 defeat to Barnsley

QPR endured a disappointing afternoon on Saturday, as they were beaten 1-0 by struggling Barnsley at Oakwell.

After a goalless first half, Barnsley finally took the lead with just 15 minutes remaining, when January loan signing Domingos Quina fired in from the edge of the area to open the scoring.

That was enough to give Poya Asbaghi his first league win as Barnsley manager, and end a run of seven league games without defeat for the visitors.

As a result, there will be plenty for Hoops manager Mark Warburton to think about in the wake of this latest result.

Did these 26 ex-QPR players score more or less than 20 goals for the club?

1 of 26 Nedum Onuoha? More Less

So with that in mind, we’ve taken a look at three things we learned about QPR from that defeat to Barnsley, right here.

They needed to make more of their possession

A look at the stats from Saturday’s game, does paint a rather worrying picture from a QPR perspective.

Across the course of the 90 minutes at Oakwell on Saturday, Warburton’s side enjoyed the vasy majority of possession (63%), but were unable to use what they had of the ball, in the same way their hosts did.

Despite enjoying the majority of the ball, QPR were able to muster only 12 shots in comparison to Barnsley’s 19, with those efforts eventually telling for the Tykes as they found the winner, a reminder to QPR that it is not having the ball that matters most, but what you are able to do with it.

They can be kept out away from home

Those QPR who did make the trip to Barnsley on Saturday, are likely to have left Oakwell with a rather unusual sensation.

For the first time in the Championship this season, the Hoops failed to find the back of the net in an away game, a somewhat surprising fact when you consider that Barnsley had only kept four clean sheets in 29 league games prior to Saturday’s game.

This therefore, will give other sides confidence of keeping a clean sheet when they host Warburton’s men in the coming months, and that could prove crucial in QPR’s hopes of claiming promotion this season.

Defenders impress again

Despite the disappointment of the result, QPR can again take heart from the performance of their defensive options on Saturday.

Continuing with the back three of Rob Dickie, Yoann Barbet and Jimmy Dunne that have been regular features for the R’s this season, the trio all impressed again at Oakwell, and were heavily involved in keeping the Tykes at bay for much of the game.

Indeed, it took something special from Quina to make the breakthrough for Barnsley, and that at least, shows that QPR will remain difficult to beat between now and the end of the campaign.