3 things we clearly learnt about QPR after 2-1 win over Wigan

QPR enjoyed another good afternoon on Saturday, as they beat Wigan Athletic 2-1 at Loftus Road.

Things started well for the hosts, who went ahead 12 minutes into the game when Sam Field volleyed home inside the area from a Stefan Johansen corner.

The Latics equalised ten minutes later, when Nathan Broadhead fired into the bottom corner from inside the area.

However, the R’s responded quickly when Leon Balogun headed in from another Johansen corner just two minutes later.

That would prove to be enough for QPR to claim all three points from the encounter, and ensure they remain top of the Championship table.

So with that in mind, we’ve taken a look at three things we learned about QPR from that win over Wigan, right here.

They can win ugly

There have been a number of eye-catching performances from QPR in their impressive start to the season, but this was not necessarily one of them.

The hosts found the going tough at times in this one, riding their luck on occasions in a somewhat below par performance, with Wigan having a goal ruled out for offside, before htting the woodwork late on.

Ultimately though, points are the most important thing in football, and QPR made sure they found a way to claim all three here, and the fact they can do that even when not performing well could prove vital going forward this season.

Balogun signing looking ever more impressive

When he joined in the summer, there may have been some questions about how much of an impact Leon Balogun would be able to have for QPR this season, given he is aproaching the latter stages of his career at 34.

However, the centre back is now emerging as a key figure for the Hoops, having started seven of their last eight games, before netting his first goal for the club in this weekend’s win over the Latics.

As a result, Balogun’s importance to this side just continues to grow, meaning the decision to bring him in on a free transfer following his release by Rangers at the end of last season, is looking smarter with every game.

QPR fans show their affection for Beale

It was an eventful week for QPR boss Michael Beale, who just days before this win over Wigan, turned down the chance to take over as manager of Wolves in the Premier League.

Perhaps not surprisingly then, the 42-year-old received a rapturous reception from the club’s home fans during Saturday afternoon’s game.

That feels like a show of appreciation from those supporters that demonstrates how much they appreciate the loyalty Beale has shown to QPR here, and you wonder if that is something that could put him in a stronger position than most, should the going get tough further down the line.