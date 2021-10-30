3 things we clearly learnt about QPR after 1-1 draw v Forest

Jack Colback’s deflected strike confined QPR to a draw against Nottingham Forest last night at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

Lyndon Dykes nodded the hosts into the lead in first half stoppage time, heading back across goal after a neat turn and cross from Albert Adomah.

With The R’s looking resolute and compact in defence as the second half wore on, Colback’s half volley took a big deflection off Jimmy Dunne to fly into the bottom corner.

The draw temporarily takes The R’s back into the play-off positions, whilst Forest are in 15th position.

Here, we take a look at three things that last night’s game taught us about QPR…

Albert Adomah remains influential

Adomah was a constant thorn in Max Lowe’s side, and because of how effective he was down the right flank, he really restricted the young left-back in getting forward himself.

The veteran winger’s trickery, direct running and end-product were are all at a very high level against Steve Cooper’s side and helped The R’s push higher up the pitch.

Adomah managed to grab the assist for the first goal when he intelligently turned his man before teeing Dykes up on the far post.

It was another strong display from the wide man who is continuing to prove himself in the Championship.

90th minute haunts The R’s again

It is the second Championship game in succession where a 90th minute opposition goal has changed the result of a game for QPR, and it is not a good feeling.

It was an unfortunate goal to concede, as it was a strong defensive display from The R’s, especially when considering that they have conceded more goals than any other top half side.

It now means that QPR have now dropped three points in the 90th minute over the last couple of weeks, and they will be hoping that they are not in a position where they miss out on the play-offs because of fine margins.

Good showing from Stefan Johansen and Andre Dozzell

Stefan Johansen has not been quite as effective as he was during the second half of last season, but last night, he put in a fine display.

He was tenacious, intelligent in possession, and ensured that he was there to progress the play when required.

It was also a good performance from Andre Dozzell, who showed elegance on the ball and the desire to win the ball back late into play.

There is a lot of midfield competition at present, and whilst Dozzell impressed last night, it is now about consistency.