3 things we clearly learnt about QPR after 1-0 win v Blackburn

Mark Warburton eventually got the response he would have wanted from his QPR side on Tuesday night, following their weekend defeat against Fulham at Craven Cottage.

The Hoops manager called on his side to respond against Blackburn Rovers in the Sky Bet Championship yesterday evening and, after spending most of the night huffing and puffing, they finally got their three points as Ilias Chair hit the winner less than ten minutes from time.

An important win for Rangers, then, after the disappointment of the weekend and this is what we learned about them…

Persistence pays off

QPR had 16 shots last night, with 5 of them on target and with 65% possession registered, stats that show how hard they were trying to get the win in west London yesterday evening.

What will please Warburton most of all is that they kept going throughout the whole game, especially after switching off at crucial moments against Fulham, and ensured they got what they will feel as though they deserved; the three points.

Chair’s star continues to rise

Chair now has five goals for the season and has hit the winner for QPR in their last three home games so it is clear how important he is to the side.

This season always looked as though it could be crucial for him in terms of his development and hitting that next level and it appears as though he is managing to do exactly that.

Chair could attract interest in January, then, but Warburton has said he won’t be leaving on the cheap:

“If Ilias goes to another club it will be for QPR’s value. If some club wants to come and pay £25m for him then great.

“It was a great strike. He’s got great technique. It’s about getting that half a yard of space and maximising it, which he did very well.”

Adomah makes starting XI claim

Albert Adomah was given the starting spot at right-wing-back and had a great game, marauding up and down that flank of the pitch.

It’s clear that he is a popular player among the Hoops’ fan-base and it spoke volumes that he was the only option for the club’s online man of the match poll last night on social media.

He’s certainly made a great claim to be involved more from the off in the matches to come, and Warburton will be pleased with having an extra selection headache like this.

