3 things we clearly learnt about Preston North End after their draw v Burnley

Preston North End earned a hard-fought point against Burnley in last night’s Lancashire derby at Deepdale.

Taylor Harwood-Bellis nodded the Clarets ahead after 10 minutes but Jordan Storey responded in kind 15 minutes later and despite the visitors dominating the ball and creating more chances, the game ended 1-1 and points were shared.

Preston face another tough test on Saturday as they host Championship pace setters Sheffield United but before we shift our focus to that game, here’s three things we clearly learnt about Ryan Lowe’s side against Burnley…

Freddie Woodman’s influence should not be overlooked

North End’s remarkable start to the season – conceding just three goals in their first nine Championship games – has been much discussed and their impressive backs-to-the-wall defending was vital to earning a point yesterday but goalkeeper Freddie Woodman’s influence should not be overlooked.

The summer signing wasn’t forced to make any particularly outstanding saves but the brilliant way he marshalled his penalty area was a key factor in ensuring the door stayed shut in the second half.

Landing Woodman continues to look an excellent bit of business.

Lack of service continues to starve Emil Riis and Troy Parrott of chances

For all their impressive work defensively, Preston’s attacking problems continued against Burnley.

They struggled for any sort of control against the Clarets, who finished with 72% possession and more than double the number of passes, leaving Emil Riis and Troy Parrott starved of chances throughout.

Last season showed that Riis and Parrott are both quality forwards and their lack of Championship goals in 2022/23 is less a reflection of their struggles than of the team’s.

It’s telling that Preston’s only two Championship goals this term have been Storey’s header and Brad Potts’ stunning volley.

Alvaro Fernandez is pushing hard for a start on Saturday

Manchester United Alvaro Fernandez produced an impressive performance from the bench and one that will surely have given Lowe a tough decision ahead of the Sheffield United game on Saturday.

Fernandez is more of a natural left wing-back than Robbie Brady and will offer more defensively against the dangerous Blades on the weekend but the former’s delivery from the left has been vital in a side that have struggled to create chances this term.

It was Brady’s corner that Storey nodded in against Burnley and it was his cross that Potts converted in style against Blackpool, which remain the only two Championship goals Preston have scored this season.

Fernandez is pushing hard for a start but it’s a big call to drop Brady given how important his deliveries have been this term.