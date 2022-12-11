3 things we clearly learnt about Preston North End after their 4-1 win v Blackburn

Despite a mounting injury crisis at the club, Preston North End recorded a fantastic victory on away soil against local rivals Blackburn Rovers on Saturday afternoon.

On a bitterly cold day in East Lancashire, North End were dominant from start to finish as they capitalised on defensive mistakes from Rovers at times to complete a three-goal success.

Ben Woodburn netted his first league goal for the club in the first half, and the scoreline did not change until two minutes after the interval when Ched Evans finished from close range.

Rovers did pull one back through Bradley Dack, but their comeback was short-lived as Evans nodded in for his brace to restore North End’s two-goal advantage.

Ben Whiteman completed the rout on 65 minutes after completing a slick move on the edge of the box, sending Blackburn fans home miserable and early and leaving over 4,500 visiting supporters in a jubilant mood.

Let’s look at THREE things we learnt about the Lilywhites as they ended the day in fifth position.

Ledson showed why he deserved new deal

It is fair to say that a small section of PNE supporters were probably indifferent over the decision to award Ryan Ledson a new contract until 2025 earlier this week.

The ex-Everton midfielder won the club’s 2020-21 Player of the Year award but he only featured 25 times last season and many fans would say that in the team’s best midfield three he perhaps wouldn’t feature.

However, he was next to Ben Whiteman in the midfield against Rovers and his typical second minute tackle on Callum Brittain – a fair one at that – set the tone for the game and showed what he is all about and why he is important in derby matches.

It was an accomplished display from Ledson overall and he was an important figure in the victory.

Evans is in a real purple patch

Up until the start of November, Ched Evans had not scored a goal for Preston North End since November 27, 2021 – nearly a full calendar year without hitting the back of the net.

You could never fault the Welshman’s work ethic at the top end of the pitch but it looked like for a long time that elusive goal was never going to come.

Something has changed though – he bagged a brace against Reading at the start of last month in a 2-1 win and then headed in his third goal in two matches in the 4-2 defeat against Millwall.

He led the line at Ewood Park with Ben Woodburn and Daniel Johnson in support and added another two goals to his seasonal tally – he has become a useful weapon in-front of goal now for Ryan Lowe in a season where they haven’t been the most prolific so far.

DJ has still got it

The aforementioned Daniel Johnson is a player that has done a lot of good for PNE in his near eight years at Deepdale, but this is a season where he has not featured as much as he would have liked.

But with injuries to both Alan Browne and Ali McCann, it gave the Jamaica international the chance to get back to his best in a massive game – and boy did he deliver.

Johnson delivered two assists, including a cheeky backheel into the path of Whiteman for goal number 4 and left the pitch late on to a standing ovation.

With a contract that is expiring in the summer, Johnson could be playing himself back into favouritism, but you’d have to say he needs to show more of this before North End make that kind of commitment.