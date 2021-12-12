3 things we clearly learnt about Preston North End after their 2-1 win v Barnsley

The Ryan Lowe era got underway at Deepdale on Saturday as Preston North End ran out 2-1 winners over Barnsley.

There was much excitement and anticipation amongst PNE fans to see how Lowe would line his new side up and how they’d play, and they were certainly not bored by the action they witnessed.

It wasn’t a domination by any stretch of the imagination but North End were for the most part convincing as they got past the Yorkshire strugglers thanks to goals from Alan Browne and Daniel Johnson.

Let’s look at three things we clearly learnt watching the Lilywhites in their first match under the 43-year-old Scouser.

Lowe is going to bring exciting football to Deepdale

Under Frankie McAvoy, North End fans were used to seeing a quite direct style of football and there wasn’t much attacking play going on in the first half of this season.

That along with results are the main reason as to why the Scot was relieved of his duties earlier this week and since his arrival, Lowe has been promising an exciting, attacking brand of football would be coming.

He didn’t let anyone down against the Tykes as it was clear to see the style and identity he brings – defenders were playing it out from the back and wing-backs were high up the pitch which was a clear difference.

And the ball not leaving the ground for Browne’s opening goal with passes from Daniel Iversen to Patrick Bauer, then onto Andrew Hughes and Daniel Johnson before reaching the goalscorer was a first glimpse of the football that will be seen regularly.

Johnson is going to thrive

Since he arrived at Deepdale nearly seven years ago, Daniel Johnson has been a constant source of goals but last season was a quiet one with just four strikes for the Jamaica international.

Playing under McAvoy this season as well probably stifled the 29-year-old somewhat and he started just one of the Scot’s last seven matches, but Lowe had him straight back in there for the visit of Poya Asbaghi’s side.

Johnson was used as an attacking midfielder alongside Alan Browne whilst Ben Whiteman sat in the ‘quarter-back’ role, and it wasn’t just his driving run for the opening goal or his finish from Ryan Ledson’s training ground set-piece to win the match which caught the eye.

He showed battling qualities in midfield as well and was strong in the tackle and proved why he’s set to really thrive under Lowe’s style.

Strengthening is required in January

PNE have got a pretty big squad in terms of numbers, but there’s still clear areas that probably need a bit more quality added to them.

Josh Earl at left-wing-back is probably one of the players who has underperformed in recent weeks and someone a bit more attacking may be sought after in January.

And North End are also short up-front – Sean Maguire didn’t do much to convince yesterday and with Ched Evans missing through injury again it’s strengthened the need to bring a fresh partner in for Emil Riis next month.