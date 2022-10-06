3 things we clearly learnt about Preston North End after their 1-0 win v WBA

Preston North End have had a funny start to the season as they sit 11th in the Championship table.

Ryan Lowe’s side moved up to the top half of the standings with an important win over West Brom on Wednesday night.

Emil Riis Jakobsen’s 7th minute strike sealed all three points as the Lilywhites kept yet another clean sheet.

The victory also piled on the pressure for Steve Bruce, whose position with the Baggies is teetering on the brink.

Momentum is now with Lowe’s side heading into a big clash at the weekend away to 2nd place Norwich City.

Here are three things we clearly learned about Preston following their 1-0 win over Albion…

Defensive record the envy of Europe

The longer it goes on the more impressive it becomes, but it cannot be overstated just how well Preston have defended so far this season.

While there are obvious issues in attack, and finding the right balance of attack and defence is crucial, the number is still incredible in its own right.

This was yet another clean sheet, with Freddie Woodman surely on his way to a golden glove award.

Four goals against from 12 games is incredibly impressive and to keep out one of the league’s most free-scoring teams is a testament to how well drilled this side is defensively.

Woodman did have to step up with a spectacular one on one save in the second half, but Preston largely did quite well to keep the Baggies quiet over the 90 minutes.

Alvaro Fernandez the real deal

This was only his third start for the team since arriving on loan from Manchester United in the summer, but it was his delivery that set up Riis’ goal which decided this game.

The wing-back has shown a lot of potential already, but this performance highlighted just how important he can be for Preston this season.

The bend he put on the ball to tee-up Riis was excellent and a good sign for a potential fruitful relationship between the pair going forward.

At only 19-years old, he has settled into the Championship quite nicely and now that he has had a run of games under his belt he has surely secured a starting position on the left-flank.

Robbie Brady providing versatility and attacking threat

Brady has been moved out of that left-wing back role as a result of the emergence of Fernandez as a regular starter in recent weeks.

But moving him back to a more central role has proven quite a smart move by Lowe.

This can play to some of his key strengths and should allow for his creativity and link-up play to shine through more naturally.

It was a risk to sign the Irishman based on his time at Bournemouth, but recent performances have shown the value of his experience and versatility.