3 things we clearly learnt about Preston North End after their 1-0 win v Swansea

It wasn’t pretty in the end, but Preston North End’s second victory in as many games was secured on Tuesday night with a 1-0 victory over Swansea City.

Russell Martin’s side dominated the ball with 72 per cent possession, but they were unable to take the clear-cut chances they did create, as it was Brad Potts’ first half strike that ended up being the difference.

The victory for Ryan Lowe’s men moved them up to seventh in the Championship table – level on points with Swansea in sixth – before the other half of the round of fixtures take place, leaving them in a strong position come Friday night’s clash with Reading on Sky Sports.

Let’s take a look at three things we clearly learnt about North End following their narrow success at Deepdale.

Lindsay deserves a new contract

Whilst it has already been hinted that any new deals for North End players will not be discussed until at least the break for the FIFA World Cup, the first thing that the hierarchy need to do is tie down Liam Lindsay to a new contract.

The Scotsman’s current deal will expire in the summer following his permanent switch from Stoke in the summer of 2021, and it’s fair to say up until the start of this season he would have been one of the names potentially on the end of season release list.

Ryan Lowe’s system now though has brought out the best of the 27-year-old, who has been one of the most commanding centre-backs in the Championship this season and performed expertly again against Swansea.

Per WhoScored, Lindsay made nine clearances and won two aerial duels against the Swans, giving Joel Piroe and Michael Obafemi no real hope of scoring on the night.

Attack still needs some work

In what seems like a rarity, North End actually scored a goal from open play, just their seventh of the Championship season as Brad Potts turned in a rebound from Ched Evans’ initially saved effort.

The first half did see some really good chances created, especially one for Emil Riis that ultimately was not taken, but it spoke volumes that Ryan Lowe selected a player in Evans that is not fully-fit and hasn’t scored since last November, whilst he brought on Sean Maguire who hasn’t scored in nearly a year either.

Chance creation in general is still an issue for PNE, which is why it is so important for Lowe to be able to bring in another attacker – someone in the mould of a Cameron Archer if it’s not him – in January to try and push the Lilywhites further up the table.

Woodman could be best PNE goalkeeper in years

Preston North End have been spoiled by some of the goalkeepers they have either owned or loaned in in the 21st century, with Carlo Nash, Jordan Pickford and Daniel Iversen perhaps being the stand-outs.

However, Freddie Woodman is proving week-by-week how he could potentially be better for the club than them all.

Unlike Pickford and Iversen, Woodman is owned by North End having signed him permanently from Newcastle in the summer, and at the age of 25 they should get a number of years out of him.

11 clean sheets from 19 matches so far in the league is a fantastic record, aided of course by a solid defence, but he made two match-winning saves – early in the second half at first to deny Jay Fulton and then in stoppage time he put his body on the line to stop Ryan Manning from equalising.

Woodman could potentially be one of PNE’s best investments in recent years, and if he keeps on pulling stops off like he did on Tuesday evening, then he will win the club plenty of points.