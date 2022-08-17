3 things we clearly learnt about Preston North End after their 0-0 draw v Rotherham

For the fourth Championship game in succession, Preston North End kept a clean sheet, which made Freddie Woodman the second goalkeeper in the club’s history to not concede in his first four league matches following his debut.

Unfortunately though, the Lilywhites also have to put the ball in the back of the net to pick up three points instead of one, and that is something they’re struggling to do right now.

Once again, PNE found themselves on the other side of some inspired defending and goalkeeping to keep them at bay, which saw them draw a match 0-0 for the third time already.

What did we learn about Ryan Lowe’s side following yet another stalemate though? Let’s take a look.

New striker needed

If it wasn’t already evident that Ryan Lowe needed more help at the top end of the pitch, then it was made extremely clear following another scoreless performance.

North End had 22 shots against the Millers – six of those on target – yet they couldn’t find a way past Viktor Johansson in-between the sticks.

Troy Parrot had a one-on-one stopped by the legs of Johansson, the Swede tipped a Brad Potts thunderbolt onto the crossbar, Emil Riis hit the outside of the post, Daniel Johnson slid a chance inches past the far post in the early minutes of the match – and that’s not even mentioning the numerous blocked efforts from close range.

Even before the rumours of Emil Riis potentially going to Middlesbrough came out, Preston North End needed another striker – now it’s becoming desperate.

The defence is still solid

Even though they perhaps weren’t tested as much as they were at Luton on Saturday, PNE’s back three stood firm once again when Rotherham did occasionally get on the attack.

The dangerous Republic of Ireland international Chiedozie Ogbene could have provided a big threat for the visitors, but he was well marshalled by the home back-line throughout the match.

There was only one moment where North End looked shaky and that was when Conor Washington got the wrong side of Jordan Storey in the first half before sliding the ball just inches wide of Woodman’s post.

Aside from that though, the trio of Storey, Andrew Hughes and Liam Lindsay – who was named man of the match and is proving to be more solid than he was last season – have passed every single test with flying colours so far, but harder tasks await in the near future.

Woodman passes first test

When Freddie Woodman was announced as the player to replace North End’s loan star Daniel Iversen on a permanent basis this summer, there was a general warm feeling surrounding the deal.

Woodman had previously won the Championship Golden Glove at Swansea, yet in PNE’s opening few matches he has barely been tested, with just eight shots on target at him in the opening three fixtures but none were even close to hitting the back of the net.

The big moment finally arrived late on in the first half as Conor Washington met Cohen Bramall’s cross in the box, and his effort that was heading into the back of the net was turned away by Woodman, who used his agility to get all the way down to the floor.

Aside from that, it was another quiet match for the ex-Newcastle United man, but so far, so good when it comes to his performances.