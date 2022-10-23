3 things we clearly learnt about Preston North End after 4-2 loss v Blackpool

For the second year in a row, Preston North End left Bloomfield Road with absolutely nothing after a 4-2 defeat against bitter rivals Blackpool on Saturday afternoon.

The Seasiders struck first through Jerry Yates’ first-half header, before Ben Whiteman levelled the contest from the penalty spot before the interval.

Arsenal loanee Charlie Patino put Blackpool back ahead in the second half though, before Yates made things more comfortable with a second header of the afternoon on 81 minutes.

A Callum Connolly own goal made things a bit more nervy for the hosts in added time, but North End’s committal to bringing everyone up for their final attack proved to be their downfall as CJ Hamilton ended up striking a fourth for Blackpool into an empty net with the last kick of the match.

It was another disappointing trip down the M55 for North End – let’s see what THREE things we learnt about the Lilywhites.

Lack of cutting edge evident again

North End had 18 shots in the match, with six of those on target – yet only scored twice with one from the penalty spot and the other being an own goal.

There has been a real lack of goals from open play so far this season for PNE, and if they continue to struggle in that sense, then the Lilywhites will probably drop down the table in the near future.

Ryan Lowe started the match with just Emil Riis as a lone striker with Ali McCann and Ben Woodburn in support behind the Dane, and his lack of striking options with Sean Maguire and Ched Evans not scoring since last November is a damning indictment of what the Scouser has to work with.

A new striker is a must in January – there was no budget left for one in August but some money must be found to bolster the attacking unit.

Diaby proved to be the downfall

North End looked comfortable after half-time as they pressed to go ahead, but an injury to Greg Cunningham changed things.

The reliable Irishman hobbled off to be replaced by Bambo Diaby, but unfortunately things started to go downhill when the Senegalese defender came on.

Lowe had to shuffle his pack to move the commanding Liam Lindsay out to the left-hand side of a back three and it just didn’t work as well, and you could arguably pin-point Diaby as being at fault for two goals, with Patino’s strike for the second going through his legs and then he left Yates unmarked to head home the third.

It was a poor cameo from Diaby overall – one which left some PNE fans blaming him solely for the result.

Lowe needs a proper Plan B

It was evident following Blackpool’s two goals after Cunningham’s injury that the shuffling of the back three just didn’t work, and it has strengthened calls for Lowe to form a proper ‘Plan B’.

Lowe is very much stuck to his back three system, but for the final 10 minutes of the contest he did move to a back four in a final roll of the dice.

That kind of formation is something that Lowe should perhaps consider deploying a bit earlier as at times, the 3-5-2 or 3-4-2-1 that he uses doesn’t work – as it didn’t on Saturday.