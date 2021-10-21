3 things we clearly learnt about Preston North End after 2-1 win vs Coventry

Preston North End managed to secure a vital victory against Coventry City on Wednesday night to relieve some of the pressure that has been building on them in recent weeks.

The Lilywhites went into the game needing to try and get back to winning ways in the Championship with them having failed to win any of their previous seven league matches.

That meant that Frankie McAvoy’s side had won just two of their opening 12 matches this term.

It was not going to be an easy task against a Coventry side who were looking to record another three points to maintain their excellent start to the season that currently sees them occupy a place in the top-six in the Championship.

However, Preston were finally able to end their winless run and secure a first three points in the Championship since beating Swansea City 3-1 at the end of August.

The result means they have pulled further clear of the relegation places. While it also gives them something to build on heading into their derby clash with Blackpool at the weekend.

With all that in mind, we take a look at THREE things we clearly learnt about the Lilywhites following their win against Coventry…

Preston show real battling qualities to produce second-half fightback

During the opening 45 minutes against Coventry, it did not look like Preston were going to be able to end their seven-game winless run in the Championship.

That came with the Lilywhites struggling to gain control of the contest and the Sky Blues showing some of the qualities that they possess.

Just before the break, Coventry managed to edge themselves ahead through Tyler Walker.

The response to trailing at half time was one of real frustration from sections of the home support inside Deepdale. You sensed the atmosphere could really turn in the second period if the Lilywhites did not respond.

A response after the break is certainly what McAvoy managed to get from his players.

Preston were much-improved and started to take more control over the game and they eventually got back on level terms on 61 minutes through Patrick Bauer’s header.

That came before Emil Riis Jakobsen fired home a fierce strike eight minutes later to turn the game on its head.

The fighting spirit that Preston showed after half time shows that the squad are fully behind McAvoy and that they are ready to work hard to get more points on the board.

Those battling qualities are going to be essential moving forwards especially with a derby clash on the horizon.

Josh Earl growing into crucial performer for Preston

Another thing that McAvoy will have learnt about his squad following the Coventry fightback is that Josh Earl is starting to grow into a vital performer for the Lilywhites in his left-wing-back role.

The 22-year-old in many ways typified Preston’s battling performance in the second period.

Earl managed to take the fight to Coventry and produce some vital tackles to get Preston going in the other direction after the Sky Blues had control of the ball.

In total, Earl managed to win 14 duels, make six tackles and four interceptions. While he was also able to get forward in support of attacks and supply width down the left-hand side for the Lilywhites.

It was the sort of performance that shows how much the defender is improving. You can see what it means to the academy graduate to be holding down a place in Preston’s starting line-up at the moment.

Earl should only get better as the season progresses and at the moment he is a major part of any hopes Preston have of climbing the table and going on a consistent winning run.

Emil Riis Jakobsen underlines his importance for Preston

It was not an easy first season in the Championship for Riis Jakobsen last term and the forward only managed to score twice in his 38 league appearances last term.

However, he continued to show his improvements in his second season at Deepdale against Coventry.

Riis Jakobsen took his tally for the season to five in the Championship already when he produced a fine finish to put the Lilywhites ahead against Coventry with 21 minutes remaining.

It was the sort of clinical edge in front of goal that the 23-year-old needs to start showing more often because he has the quality to hurt teams at his best.

The forward was heavily involved for Preston on the night, with him managing to bring other attacking players into the game with three key passes.

While the attacker also completed two successful dribbles as he aimed to take players on and create space for others.

Including his four goals in the League Cup this season, Riis Jakobsen now has nine for the campaign by mid-October.

There is every chance he could reach well into double figures in all competitions if he continues his form. That would represent a strong second season for him at Deepdale.