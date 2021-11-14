3 things we clearly learnt about Portsmouth after 1-0 win v Wycombe

Portsmouth took the three points as they beat Wycombe Wanderers 1-0 in a tight game at Adams Park on Saturday.

After a slow start in the first half, Danny Cowley’s side managed beat promotion favourites Wycombe Wanderers. They conceded a penalty midway through the first half which was saved by goalkeeper Alex Bass and Pompey stayed in the game to win it late on.

A much-improved performance by Pompey after the break brought reward in the 73rd minute when Hirst laid the ball across for Harness, who needed a couple of goes at forcing the ball over the line.

It could have been different if it wasn’t for Bass’s heroics in goal as he kept out Sam Vokes’ powerful header in stoppage to cling onto all three points that lifts them into the top half.

Here we take a look at three things we learnt about Portsmouth during their 1-0 win over Wycombe yesterday afternoon.

Portsmouth may struggle for goals with John Marquis

Even with Marcus Harness scoring the winner and being top scorer, having the focal point in Marquis is a big blow for Danny Cowley’s side.

They’ve struggled for goals this season and when you take out a player of Marquis’s quality, any side will struggle.

However, Cowley will be hoping that Hirst and Harness can strike up a partnership that has already proved fruitful given they combined for the winner against Wycombe.

Portsmouth may lack the depth for a promotion push

Portsmouth have a squad packed full of talent which showed in the win here against Wycombe.

However, when you consider the teams that are expected to finish in the top six this season, they all have deeper squads than Portsmouth. Cowley’s side had just 15 senior players available for the game against Wycombe which asks the question, ‘can they sustain the form throughout winter to finish in the top six?’.

Wigan, Plymouth, Rotherham, Wycombe, Sunderland, Sheffield Wednesday, and Ipswich all have bigger budgets and deeper squads than Portsmouth and look better suited to a promotion push.

Alex Bass is good enough to be number one

Alex Bass was incredible in the win over Wycombe. He played with maturity and confidence and was vital in Cowley’s side getting the three points.

With loanee Gavin Bazunu away on international duty, Alex Bass had to step up to the plate and he did that.

Wycombe are a physical side who will launch balls into the box and Bass dealt with everything and gave his back four confidence.

With the lack of attacking options available for Cowley, having a settle back four and goalkeeper is pivotal to picking up results and based on this performance, Bass should start the next game against AFC Wimbledon next Saturday.