3 things we clearly learnt about Plymouth Argyle after their FA Cup defeat to Chelsea

Plymouth fell to a 2-1 defeat after extra time at Chelsea in the fourth round of the FA Cup yesterday.

Argyle, who were backed by a magnificent away following at Stamford Bridge, were huge underdogs for the clash against the European champions but they took the lead with an early Macaulay Gillesphey effort.

Whilst Cesar Azpilicueta equalised before half-time, Steven Schumacher’s side still managed to draw in normal time before Marcos Alonso put the Blues ahead in extra time.

Incredibly, Ryan Hardie had a late penalty to draw the visitors level but his effort was saved and Plymouth went out.

Here we look at THREE things we learnt about Argyle from the game…

They are a good team!

Firstly, this was a timely reminder that Plymouth are a good team.

Since Ryan Lowe’s exit, the results have been inconsistent and they’ve fallen down the table as a result. So, a performance like this, where they took a side like Chelsea all the way shows they have ability in the group.

Now, it’s about building on that in the upcoming league games.

Michael Cooper is an exciting talent

As you would expect, Argyle were under huge pressure for large parts but when the defence was beaten, keeper Michael Cooper was in inspired form.

The 22-year-old is regarded as an exciting talent in the Football League and he proved why with a ridiculous display at times.

They can take confidence moving forward

Finally, despite the heart-breaking way they exited the cup, you could sense the pride from the supporters at the way the team played.

As well as that, the players and the boss were delighted at how they approached such a tough tie.

That will raise the confidence levels as they look to push for the play-offs this season.