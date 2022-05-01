3 things we clearly learnt about Plymouth Argyle after their defeat v MK Dons

Plymouth Argyle dropped out of the playoffs on the last day after losing 5-0 at home to MK Dons on Saturday.

The Pilgrims missed out on a top six finish after losing 5-0 at home to promotion chasing MK Dons in a final day of the season packed with drama.

Plymouth had to match the result of Wycombe to guarantee their place in the playoffs, with MK Dons needing to win in the hope of Rotherham or Wigan losing their game, handing them an automatic promotion spot.

It wasn’t to be for either side though with Argyle dropping out of the top six and MK Dons missing out on automatic promotion.

Argyle have had a difficult end of season run-in, with Steven Schumacher’s side picking up just one win in the last six games, with four of those games coming against Wycombe, Sunderland, Wigan and MK Dons.

That being said, they came up just short after this home defeat in the race for the top six. With that in mind, we look at three things we clearly learnt about Plymouth after their final day defeat to MK Dons.

They’re building something exciting at Home Park

There’s something exciting happening at Plymouth and their rise has been no fluke. Whilst not achieving back-to-back promotions like other clubs in years gone by, Plymouth have steadily improved year on year under Ryan Lowe and will now have the chance to do the same under Steve Schumacher.

The club have a young squad at their disposal which will improve, and adding some experience will go a long way in ensuring they do not drop points in big games like they do in their final six games of the season.

They need to add more goals into their side

One thing that has troubled Plymouth in the final quarter of the season is goals.

Argyle scored just twice in their final six games, ensuring that whilst they suffered just two defeats in their final six games, they won just the once as well.

They will need to add goals if they are to be competitive next season at the top of the table, with the final top six scoring more than Schumacher’s side.

They will be better equipped for next season

It’s been a disrupted season in some ways, with Ryan Lowe leaving for Preston halfway through the campaign.

That is sure to knock any side, but Plymouth didn’t allow that to happen. With no distractions, and a season of being in a push for the playoffs, this will help this squad hugely going into next year.

Plymouth fans should be excited for what is ahead.