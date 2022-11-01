3 things we clearly learnt about Plymouth Argyle after their 4-2 victory over Exeter

Plymouth Argyle managed to extend their advantage at the top of the League One standings last night by securing all three points in their showdown with arch-rivals Exeter City.

The Grecians opened the scoring in the Devon derby in the first-half as Archie Collins slotted home from close range following neat work from Jay Stansfield.

Immediately after this goal, Plymouth levelled proceedings via an effort from Morgan Whittaker.

Following the break, Sam Nombe restored Exeter’s lead before Bali Mumba rifled home a superb equaliser.

Plymouth went ahead in the 70th minute as Ryan Hardie fired past goalkeeper Jamal Blackman.

The Argyle forward then sealed victory for his side by adding a fourth in the closing stages.

Here, we have decided to reflect on this clash by taking a look at three things we clearly learnt about Plymouth after their 4-2 victory over Exeter…

Hardie’s superb display has warranted him a run in the side

After being substituted at half-time during the club’s recent triumph over Shrewsbury Town, Hardie was forced to settle for a place on the bench last night.

Introduced in the 62nd minute by Schumacher, the forward illustrated that he is capable of making a difference as he took his overall goal tally for the season to seven by netting a brace.

Whereas the competition for places in Plymouth’s side is fierce, Hardie has surely earned a chance to lead the line in the club’s upcoming fixtures following his stunning cameo display.

Plymouth will need to improve defensively in their upcoming league fixtures

Although Plymouth were able to produce a comeback last night, their defending for both of Exeter’s goals left a lot to be desired.

Stansfield easily evaded a challenge to set up Collins’ opener and was given the space to play through Nombe for the Grecians’ second of the evening.

By addressing their defensive shortcomings in their upcoming fixtures, Plymouth will not need to launch another fightback as they will have control over proceedings.

A continuation of their extraordinary home form is key to their push for a top-two finish

Plymouth’s home form this season has been nothing short of spectacular.

Argyle currently possess a perfect league record at Home Park as they won all nine of the games that they have participated in.

Whereas it will be extremely difficult to maintain this 100% record throughout the entire campaign, picking up positive results on a regular basis in front of their supporters over the coming months will bolster their chances of securing automatic promotion to the Championship.

