3 things we clearly learnt about Plymouth Argyle after their 1-1 draw vs MK Dons

Plymouth Argyle picked up a point in their first game under Steven Schumacher, in a 1-1 draw with MK Dons last night.

The Pilgrims, who had lost their last three league matches coming into yesterday night’s clash, knew a fourth defeat in succession would have resulted in them dropping out of the play-off positions.

The hosts opened the scoring through Tennai Watson, with the wing-back latching onto Scott Twine’s through ball and firing past Michael Cooper.

Plymouth responded 20 minutes in the second half when Joe Edwards teed up Conor Grant to fire in an equaliser, after great work from Danny Mayor on the left flank.

Here, we take a look at three things that we learnt about the Pilgrims during yesterday’s draw with MK Dons…

Things look stylistically similar under Schumacher

Similar to when Russell Martin left yesterday’s opposition, Liam Manning has not altered much tactically or stylistically, with the early signs suggesting that this could be the case at Home Park.

Schumacher was a big reason as to why Plymouth implemented a possession-based and football first style of play even under Ryan Lowe, and this patient approach was evident last night.

The swift appointment of Schumacher shows that the football club are impressed by his ability shown as a coach and believe in his managerial capabilities.

Danny Mayor is a game-changer

Plymouth were organised, kept possession well and were tenacious when pressing, but they were lacking a bit of cutting edge until Danny Mayor came on.

It was his bit of brilliance that assisted the assist as Argyle drew level, with the 31-year-old’s trickery and excellent end product causing havoc within the MK Dons backline.

It remains to be seen if Schumacher will deploy him from the bench because of the instant impact he had on last night’s clash, or if he will want to play him from the very start.

Jordon Garrick also gave Schumacher some food for thought

Jordon Garrick is another player who saw a lot of enjoy after coming on from the bench, with his pace and desire to get in behind causing havoc amongst a tired MK Dons defence.

The Dons defended resolutely for the first three-quarters of the match, but when Mayor and Garrick came on, they started to get stretched.

Garrick nearly sensationally won it for the visitors in the 90th minute when he cut back onto his left foot and struck the crossbar with a thunderous effort.

He has certainly made a case to start when the Pilgrims travel to Sunderland at the weekend.