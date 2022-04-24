3 things we clearly learnt about Plymouth Argyle after their 1-1 draw v Wigan

Plymouth Argyle remain on course for a top-six finish after their 1-1 with league leaders Wigan Athletic yesterday.

Argyle’s run-in has been unforgiving – with their final four games of the season coming against other sides with promotion aspirations in Wycombe, Sunderland, Wigan, and MK Dons.

Luke Jephcott’s 64th-minute goal saw them take the lead away against the Latics yesterday but Jack Whatmough’s equaliser 10 minutes later meant the points were shared.

The result leaves Steven Schumacher’s side fifth but with four teams all vying for the final three play-off places, all is to play for ahead of the final fixtures of the League One season next weekend.

Before our focus shifts to those games, however, here are three things we learnt about Plymouth from their 1-1 draw yesterday…

Michael Cooper should be a real asset if they make the play-offs

22-year-old goalkeeper Michael Cooper has had an impressive season between the sticks for Plymouth and proved his worth once again yesterday.

It was a keeper mistake at the other end that allowed Argyle to take the lead but Cooper barely put a foot wrong and made some vital saves to help secure a good point away at the league leaders.

His performance yesterday was yet more evidence that should Schumacher’s side make the play-offs, their young shot-stopper should be a real asset.

Their ongoing struggles in front of goal are a worry

Plymouth scored just their second goal in six games against Wigan and needed a Ben Amos fumble to do so.

Jephcott did well to arrive first to capitalise on the mistake but yesterday’s performance did little to ease worries about their struggles in front of goal.

Argyle have scored just one goal from open play in the last six games and that is certainly a concern ahead of a massive game against MK Dons next week and beyond that, hopefully, the play-offs.

Capitalising on set-pieces is going to be vital

Given their recent goalscoring struggles, Argyle’s threat from set-pieces yesterday highlighted just how important that area of their game could be against MK Dons and in the play-offs (should they make it).

Four of their five shots against the Latics came either directly or indirectly from set-pieces and Dan Scarr was inches away from heading in a winner late in the game.

They’ll likely need to make the most of their set pieces if they’re to get a result against MK Dons and go deep in the play-offs.